The South African Police Service has been criticised after a video of an arrested suspect trended on social media

In the clip, fraud and money laundering suspect Louis Liebenberg steps out of a police van with other suspects and his wife rushes to kiss him

The police said that the conduct was prohibited and South Africans roasted them on social media

GAUTENG — The South African Police Service slammed a video of fraud and money laundering suspect Louis Liebenberg kissing his wife which went viral on social media.

Louis Liebenberg video goes viral

According to TimesLIVE, Liebenberg and his wife Desiree appeared with nine others before the Bronkhortspruit Magistrates Court on charges of money laundering and corruption. The couple and the other suspects are accused of running a Ponzi scheme selling diamonds. Liebenberg appeared to be kissing his wife in the video after emerging from a police van.

What did the police say?

The South African Police Service said Liebenberg's conduct was prohibited and said it would investigate the incident. The Liebenberg's case was postponed to 8 July. Liebenberg is expected to apply for bail on 25 February. He and others are accused of defrauding investors out of billions in a scheme in which they purported to be selling diamonds.

What you need to know about the Liebenberg case

Liebenberg, who was arrested in November in connection with a diamond Ponzi Scheme, maintained that he was innocent

Liebenberg verbally attacked a journalist during a court proceeding and accused him of not respecting his and his wife's privacy

His wife Desiree appeared in court and the state opposed her bail application

The Liebenbergs shared a kiss outside of court. Image: Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans roast SAPS

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook page were not impressed with the police.

Sandile Mdluli Mncube said:

"They only care about who exposed them by filming."

Nhlanhla Mashaba said:

"Someone will be sitting at home without work."

Basie B Muvhango said:

"I love social media. It does justice for all."

Stan Mda said:

"Is that Sunnyside police station? I can write a book about that police station."

Jabulani Mjay Vukaphi said:

"That's what I was asking all along because as a police officer, I know about this law."

Paul Mashatile's office return gift to Louise Liebenberg

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Deputy President Paul Mashatile's office returned the precious stone Louis Liebenberg gifted his wife, Humile. The decision came after allegations against Liebenberg surfaced.

Hume received the gift and Mashatile's office claimed it was unsolicited. It was not declared in Parliament and the office was still confirming its authenticity when the allegations prompted it to return the gift.

