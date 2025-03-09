Prince Gift Mdluli has been on the run since 16 January 2025 when he was accused of murdering a police official

Mdluli was falsely accused of being a cannibal who raped and also ate eight people in Gamalakhe on the South Coast

Residents of the South Coast area were relieved that Mdluli was brought to book, still believing him to be a cannibal

Many falsely claimed that Prince Mdluli was a cannibal who ate eight people on the South Coast. Image: Khosrork/ @DasenThathiah (X)

KWAZULU-NATAL - The arrest of the murder accused, Prince Gift Mdluli, has got residents of the South Coast breathing a sigh of relief.

Mdluli was wanted by police in connection with the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius (59). Pretorious, the commander of the Ermelo Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit, was shot dead execution-style in Ermelo on 16 January 2025.

Mdluli arrested in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga

Following the murder of Pretorius, six suspects were linked to the crime. Former police official Mthobisi Nkosi, Skhumbuzo Skhakhane, Aubrey Xaba, Valencia Skhosana and Nyiko Mujovo were arrested by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation less than 12 hours after the crime was committed.

Mdluli remained on the run until he was nabbed in a clothing store in Komatipoort on 8 March 2025. He was wearing dirty worn-out clothes at the time of his arrest. He will appear in the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court in the coming days for the murder. Four of his co-accused have abandoned their bail applications on 18 February and will next appear on 10 April.

Skhosana chose to proceed with her bail application and will proceed with it on 12 March after it was remanded.

South Coast residents relieved by Mdluli’s arrest

Despite Mdluli being wanted for a crime in Mpumalanga, it was residents on the South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal who were most relieved by his arrest.

A fake social media post started doing the rounds last week that warned residents of a dangerous cannibal on the loose. The post claimed that Mdluli was a cannibal who had raped and eaten a few people in Gamalakhe, a township on the South Coast.

It also warned that his next target could be Margate, urging residents to take precautions. The post added that Mdluli also broke into homes. You can view the cannibal post below.

Residents react to Mdluli’s arrest

The arrest of the fake cannibal drew mixed reactions from social media users, as many still assumed that he was guilty of eating people.

Nosipho Mjiwo Fakazi said:

“Yoh, thank God and the Hawks. We were terrified to hear that a cannibal was on the loose.”

Cobus-Sheri Nel added:

“Send him to jail so that he can eat the criminals.”

Petro Nel exclaimed:

“After he ate eight people in Gamalakhe on the South Coast, according to a previous post.”

Rosemary D Thomason stated:

“Yoh, this is definitely Satan.”

Others focused on his appearance.

Leon Darman said:

“Prince looks more like a beast.”

Seelan Claw Naidu joked:

“He is even trying to eat his own lip.”

5 arrested for officer's murder

Briefly News reported that a joint multidisciplinary team arrested five suspects for the murder of an on-duty senior police officer.

Four men and a woman allegedly accosted Lt-Col Piet Pretorious outside the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit in Ermelo.

Pretorious succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds on arrival at a medical facility following the attack on 16 January.

