The trial of the revised six accused in the Lusikisiki mass murder of 18 people has been delayed and will commence on 14 April

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reduced the number of accused from eight to six after withdrawing charges against two

The State added additional charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravating circumstances

EASTERN CAPE — The much-awaited Lusikisiki massacre trial has been postponed for trial preparation while charges have been withdrawn against two of the eight accused.

The trial was initially scheduled to take place in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court on Monday, 17 February 2025.

Charges for 2 in Lusikisiki massacre dropped

However, its start was delayed, and a new date was set. Due to the severity of the charges, the case was transferred to the Mthatha High Court, with a presiding judge already appointed.

Briefly News reported that the trial will sit in the Lusikisiki Circuit Court to ensure proximity to where the crime was committed, which will help with witnesses and other related factors.

In their latest appearance on 10 March, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced withdrawing charges against two men, Lwando Abi and Zenande Paya. Police arrested Abi, 33, in East London on 16 October, and Paya, 38, in Flagstaff the next day.

Paya was arrested alongside another suspect, with officers recovering three AK47s and a 243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle.

The State will proceed to prosecute Songezo Vuma, 20; Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45; Aphiwe Ndende, 25; Bonga Hintsa, 31; Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36; and Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, who have been indicted.

Myekethe was arrested at Mthimde Location on 7 October, and the next to follow, Ndende and Hintsa, in Port Shepstone on 16 October. Nomdlembu was traced to Flagstaff on 17 October, where the firearms were found.

Ndamase, the alleged orchestrator, was apprehended while in prison, where he is serving a life sentence for murder and robbery.

The youngest accused, Vuma, was the last to be caught when police cornered him on a bus to Cape Town in Qonce.

The six face 18 murders and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition charges after they allegedly shot and killed 18 people at Nyathi village in the Ngobozana area on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

They have also been linked to the murder of an Eastern Cape politician, Mncedi Gijana, in KwaBhaca, one month earlier on 19 August.

The State has since brought additional charges — conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms — against the accused.

The trial will commence on 14 April.

