Postbank confirmed that the gold South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant cards will remain active after the end of May

This was after the agency began rolling out black cards to replace the gold cards that had been in circulation

The Postbank CEO said that grant beneficiaries must use the next two months to apply for the new black card

Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe said SASSA receipients received a deadline extension to change their cards. Image: GCIS

Source: Original

JOHANNESBURG — The CEO of Postbank, Nikki Mbengashe, said South African Social Service Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries have until the end of May to apply for the new SASSA black card.

SASSA black card registrations extended

According to SABC News, Mbengashe said during a press briefing that grant beneficiaries must use the next month to apply for the new black cards to replace the gold card. She said beneficiaries who have not had the time to replace must note that the card usage remains the same. Mbengashe said the cards can also be used at any ATM or retailer.

Mbengashe remarked that those who have their gold SASSA cards must not use the Post Office to access their grant, as the gold cards are still valid. She said those who have lost their cards can still do over-the-counter withdrawals at the post office. Mbengashe cautioned the public against following instructions about the SASSA black cards that are not from Postbank.

SASSA card users can still use their gold cards. Image: Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why Postbank is replacing SASSA cards

In an interview with Moneyweb in February, Mbengashe said the change of cards is a normal process and that the gold cards have reached their expiry dates and the chips need to be upgraded. The cards have also been upgraded for a better prevention of fraud.

The initial deadline was 20 March, after the process of transitioning to the black cards began in September 2024, and SASSA extended it. The transition cost more than R200 million, according to GroundUp, and it had been plagued with problems like beneficiaries enduring lengthy queues and travelling long distances to apply for the cards and being met with system failures.

