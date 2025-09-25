Culture in action: How your heritage affects you in unexpected ways

Have you ever wondered how your cultural heritage affects the way you do things? We put this question to medical practitioners – and got some surprising answers

Heritage Month is always a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the kaleidoscope of cultures that form the South African nation. But have you ever considered how culture and heritage – your own and that of the people around you – may influence the decisions you make and actions you take?

An upbringing that influenced a career

While it’s true that there are areas where this may be more obvious (for example, in our traditions), this may be evident elsewhere, too. For example, Dr Jackie Yutar, a Family Practitioner in Johannesburg, says that her upbringing in Apartheid South Africa had a subtle influence on her choice of medicine as a career.

“As a child, we were having repairs done to our roof when one of the workers fell. He was left disabled by the accident. I was too young to appreciate the full implications of our political system, but I felt immense compassion for this person who needed help. And I knew that he didn’t have the means to get the best medical care.”

Proven folk medicine

Dr Yutar says that, although her family relied on Western medicine, there was one traditional remedy that her mother frequently used when the family was ill: chicken soup.

This food might jokingly be referred to as “Jewish penicillin”, but it has been scientifically proven to have healing properties.

The chicken provides protein, the vegetables provide essential vitamins, herbs like garlic are full of antioxidants, and the steaming broth provides hydration and loosens mucus. Dr Yutar often advises that patients suffering from common colds eat plenty of it. She also suggests orange and other citrus fruits to boost their intake of immune-boosting vitamin C and steaming to ease congestion.

Healing home remedies

Dr Nomacete Tshume, Chief Medical Officer at Docatela_za says that she doesn’t use traditional remedies very often, nor does she prescribe them for her clients. “I believe that there is usually a medicine available that solves the problem just as efficiently, if not more so,” she says.

That said, traditional medicines were very much part of her life as a child. “My grandmother used to live with us, and she was a big believer in them,” Dr Tshume says. She remembers having castor oil administered when she was constipated or having glycerin drops poured into her ears to treat earache or soften ear wax. Cod liver oil was another remedy she had to swallow when suffering from a cough.

“None of these ‘medicines’ were very pleasant, but they did actually work,” Dr Tshume admits.

She says it’s hard to explain the effectiveness of cod liver oil, but it certainly did put an end to coughs. Castor oil also achieved the desired results – although she would personally prefer to use a glycerin suppository, especially when the patient is a child. And as for ear wax, Waxsol ear drops are her own go-to.

Bitter pill to swallow

Johannesburg psychologist Lorenzo Stride says that he was definitely drawn to his profession because of his family dynamics. Both his mother and father had faced traumas as children that made them determined to be conscious, affectionate parents. “I think this influenced me, because I saw there are always healthier ways of dealing with challenges, and I wanted to help people change their behaviors for the better.”

Growing up, any ailment was treated with a dose of Lennon home remedies, a range of plant-based preparations that have been a staple in South African households for decades. While many people use these remedies in combination with other ingredients to create their own home cures, others consider them multitasking, fix-all solutions, using one remedy to treat a range of ills. “In our case, Wonderkroon and Versterkdruppels were given for indigestion and Witdulsies for colds. They tasted terrible, and the argument was that anything that tasted so vile had to work!”

Old wives’ remedies

You might not find them written on any prescriptions, but parents have sworn by these cures for centuries:

Hot water, lemon, and honey to soothe a sore throat

A paste of baking soda and water for bee stings

A slice of onion in your sock to ward off illness

A saltwater gargle to take away a sore throat

Vicks on your feet to ease a tight chest

Heritage in everyday

Heritage is more than the customs we celebrate once a year. It quietly shapes our choices, our health, and even our careers. This Heritage Month, take a moment to notice the ways your culture continues to live through you every day.

