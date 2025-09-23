Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has hit back at a user who swore at him for not lending his voice to matters affecting ordinary citizens

This occasionally becomes a major debate online, with people calling out celebrities for their selective activism

Sizwe, on the other hand, irked some people with his constant display of wealth, while they continued their activism

Sizwe Dhlomo clapped back at a troll.

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo saw himself engaging in a heated and serious back-and-forth with a user to the point where they threw insults at one another.

So, where did all of this start? Well, an angry Cassper Nyovest vented about an alleged theft by an Uber Eats deliveryman, who stole a very expensive package from him, which was meant to be delivered to a friend. On X, Cass wrote:

"Uber has become such complete rubbish! Yesterday I tried to send a gift to one of my friends through Uber courier, and the driver decided to steal the gift and report that he returned it to me !!! The name of the driver is Dymon, and it’s been over 24 hours since I tried sending them emails!! Such an expensive gift ruined my day and ruined the gesture for my friend cause he was so excited!!! I will never use Uber courier again!!!! This happens after they have stolen food sooo many times !!! Such rubbish!"

A response from @MpohloFC, which reads, "When we complain about illegal foreigners, you celebrities are very quiet. I hope your friend receives the gift," would later see Sizwe Dhlomo getting dragged into the mix.

Sizwe Dhlomo was trolled by an X user, but he clapped back.

Source: Instagram

Sizwe gets dragged by angry X user

A user by the handle @SiphesihleMhlung used profane language when slamming Sizwe and other celebrities for not using their platforms to implement change.

A part of his tweet reads, "all celebrities need nothing from us in the near future." In another post, after facing backlash, the same user added, "You guys make it seem as though a simple tweet about illegal foreigners in South Africa and how much we have a problem with them won’t help, they are our fellow countrymen with big audiences and that can influence big numbers of the Youth on how we can put pressure on solving."

However, not one to take insults lying down, Sizwe Dhlomo swore back at the user and told him that he would never need anything from him, "I’ll never need anything from you. Ever!"

In another post, Sizwe told the user to go to hell

Check out the X posts below:

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe and user's fight

This topic has always been a major debate online, with people calling out celebrities for their selective activism. For some, Sizwe's constant display of wealth, even during difficult times, irks them.

@xeko_mashele defended celebs:

"I wanted to put up that celebrities realise that their voices are loud and very influential when something like this happens to them. Anyway, he's a brand. He wouldn't wanna risk the bag."

@SpheleleMsibi2 cried:

"Calling them dogs is a little extreme, but everything you said is valid. I just hope that this happens to all of them, every day until they join forces with us."

@SisekoMzaca argued:

"How would their making a tweet make a difference?"

@LebuhangN stated:

"Sizwe Dhlomo has been giving advice and inspiration to young dreamers like myself, either on the socials or on the radio."

