Members of Parliament have slammed National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola for not doing enough to stop the alleged interference in police work by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Members of parliament have slammed National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Masemola slammed by MPs

General Fannie Masemola appeared before Parliamentarians as hearings continue into allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system. The hearings were established following allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

MPs argued that Masemola failed to take sufficient action to challenge Mchunu’s directive to disband the political killings task team, despite objections from senior police officials, including KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Members were unhappy with Masemola’s response to Minister Mchunu’s directive to disband the task team. The members said that the national police commissioner had every right not to go ahead with the directive from Mchunu.

Mchunu made a wrong call

ActionSA MP Dereleen James told Masemola that Mchunu made a wrong call, but Masemola failed to act, pointing this out as a significant problem in South Africa. DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said Masemola should have exercised his powers as the commissioner.

Breytenbach told the national police commissioner that he is the one calling the shots in the South African Police Service and not the minister. Masemola said he tried several times to get a response from the minister regarding his reasons, but Mchunu never responded.

Some members of the committee were left unsatisfied with Masemola's response.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding Masemola.

@Lord_GT15 said:

"By this logic, Masemola shouldn't actually be testifying about anything he didn't personally witness or participate in. Even the letter disbanding the PKTT, he shouldn't be speaking on because he didn't see Mchunu sign the letter himself. So it could be forged."

@EmilyInSpain1 said:

" How is the boss of over 200 000 police officers supposed to know with 100% certainty of what happened in each crime scene?"

@Boitumeloshadr2 said:

"This MP is talking rubbish, the general receives report on a daily base from different components within the department so according to him he must testify on what he has done or witness."

@ToxicManThis said:

"When MK was asking questions about Zuma arrest it was funny neh."

@unoelmar said:

"I would not say that General Masemola is telling lies. He just does not want to commit himself. He does not like fights. He is a diplomat."

@jwareli90885 said:

"As expected the ad hoc has turned into a circus. All the parties are there to defend their own & politicking. ANC, DA & now PA are acting as defence lawyers of their members. MKP always throws unnecessary praises to its leader, Zuma. Malema stupid interjects. It's boring."

