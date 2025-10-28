Former SAPS Deputy Commissioner Dr Leah Shibambo Shares How an SMS Led to Her Dismissal from SAPS
- Former Deputy National Police Commissioner Dr Leah Shibambo has spoken out about her dismissal
- Shibambo was allegedly removed from her position in the South African Police Service in 2013 without any prior warning
- Shibambo believes that one of the contributing factors for her removal might be that she "loved the rulebook"
Former Deputy National Police Commissioner Dr Leah Shibambo stated that she was caught off guard by an unexpected reshuffle within the South African Police Service (SAPS).
What did Shibambo say?
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Monday evening, 27 October 2025, Shibambo said she had only received an SMS inviting her to a press conference marking the national commissioner’s first year in office. She discovered during the briefing that major changes in senior police positions were being announced.
She said that she found out at the event that she was being replaced without any warning or formal notification. Shibambo recounted that during the press conference, National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega announced several appointments, including that of a former colleague, “a white male,” to take over her responsibilities in physical resources management. She added that she was not reassigned to any position and only realised then that she had been removed from her post.
Shibambo sought answers from Phiyega
Shibambo explained that after learning she had been removed from her role, she tried to get answers from Phiyega. She said she continued to seek clarity for months, reporting to work without any defined responsibilities despite still officially holding the title of deputy national commissioner. Phiyega eventually told her that she would be heading the education trust.
Shibambo agreed to take on responsibilities at the SAPS Education Trust but insisted on maintaining a formal role within the police. She noted that the trust primarily supports the children of officers who died in the line of duty and is not part of the official police structure. Shibamba stated that Phiyega often described her as someone who “loved the rulebook.”
Shibambo said she still wants answers about why she was removed from her position, questioning the reasoning behind Phiyega’s decision. She claimed that the former national commissioner was so determined to remove her that she acted outside the rules and regulations of the police. Shibambo added that the courts had since ruled the actions unlawful and unfair.
What did South Africans say?
Social media users shared their opinions regarding the removal.
Kagiso Kwelagobe said:
"When Mkhwanazi assumes the role of National Police Commissioner, he should rope her in as his immediate Deputy."
Dahbie Southafrican said:
"I think they were too scared to speak out then, so now General Mkhwanazi have opened the flood gate."
Brian Maps said:
"Well done, Shibambo. Now, Marikana will come in."
Vuyani Monelo said:
"She didn't add value; instead, she was just a hindrance."
Giyani Solly Chauke Mdavula said:
"After so long, why need answers now?"
