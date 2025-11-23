Krugersdorp N14 Crash: Truck Collides With 33 Vehicles During G20 Summit Convoys

A truck collided with 33 vehicles on the N14 highway in Krugersdorp, Johannesburg, on Saturday, 22 November

The crash happened amid heavy convoy traffic heading to the Nasrec Expo Centre for the G20 Leaders Summit

Multiple drivers suffered minor injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals

Traffic on the N14 in Krugersdorp, Johannesburg, was severely disrupted on Saturday, 22 November, after a truck collided with 33 vehicles amid heavy convoy movements heading to the Nasrec Expo Centre for the G20 Leaders Summit.

A ruck ploughed into 33 cars on the N14 in Krugersdorp. Image: Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

Truck collides with 33 vehicles

According to IOL, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) reported that the crash occurred around 8:30 am on the R28/N14 highway near the Silverstar Casino interchange, causing significant traffic delays. JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla confirmed that a Volvo Interlink truck collided with 33 vehicles. Initial reports suggested that the truck, which was transporting animal feed, ran into stationary traffic, triggering a large pile-up.

According to Fihla, several motorists sustained minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals, with no fatalities reported. He indicated that emergency services had cleared most of the wreckage from the roadway and that cleanup operations, including debris removal and road safety inspections, were in their final stages. Traffic was expected to remain slow until the scene was fully cleared.

Authorities urged motorists to reduce speed when approaching the Silverstar Casino area on the N14 and to give emergency services space to complete the final cleanup. They also recommended using alternative routes for the next hour to avoid congestion as the backlog cleared. A case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened in connection with the incident.

The G20 Summit has already contributed to congestion across Johannesburg. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

More traffic delays expected

The G20 summit, which commenced on Saturday, 22 November, has added to congestion across Johannesburg, with police deployed in large numbers to safeguard delegates and visitors.

A total of 42 countries are participating, including 20 G20 members (with the United States absent), 16 guest countries, and six nations representing regional economic communities in Africa, the Caribbean, and East Asia. The summit is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, 23 November, with additional traffic delays anticipated as heads of state return to their home countries.

