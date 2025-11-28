A multi-vehicle crash on the N1 North near Makhado, Limpopo, left several people dead and others injured

Limpopo and Mpumalanga Multi-vehicle Crashes Result in Multiple Deaths and Serious Injuries

Multiple lives have been lost in two bad accidents in two provinces in the country’s roads.

The accidents, which happened in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, also resulted in several injuries. Both accidents involved several vehicles and happened on Friday, 28 November 2025.

Multiple people killed in Limpopo crash

Several people were killed and others injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the N1 North near Makhado.

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, the collision occurred near Binlavin Farm, which is approximately 6km outside Makhado.

Two trucks, a sedan, a light-duty vehicle and a minibus taxi were all involved in the crash. The department noted that according to preliminary investigations, excessive speeded and loss of control led to a head-on impact. The crash then triggered the pile-up, as other vehicles collided with the first two.

Emergency responders, police and traffic officials noted that there were injuries and fatalities suffered, but the exact number could not be confirmed as yet. The department stated that more details would be released once the full investigation got underway.

The road had to be closed while cleanup operations got underway.

Three dead in Middleburg crash

In a separate accident in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, three people were killed in a crash involving two bakkies. The accident happened on the N4 near Middelburg Dam.

According to information, the driver of one of the bakkies was travelling from the direction of Mbombela when he lost control. He then went into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with another bakkie. The other bakkie was travelling in the direction of Emalahleni. The three victims were the male driver, a female passenger and a young boy.

Two young girls were also seriously injured, while the other male driver, two female passengers, and a young boy suffered slight injuries. The injured individuals were all rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison confirmed that an investigation into the crash was underway.

