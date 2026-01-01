Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya urged young people to live purposefully and embrace opportunities as the city enters 2026

Moya highlighted the city’s focus on youth development, cracking down on crime, and improving service delivery

Residents praised her proactive leadership, while some called for continued attention to electricity and water challenges

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya delivers New Years message of hope to the youth. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya addressed a crowd of young people gathered to welcome the New Year at the Tshwane New Year’s Celebration held at Fountain Valley on 31 December 2025.

The event drew thousands of young attendees who danced and celebrated late into the night, enjoying performances by popular DJs including Lamiez Holworthy, DJ Christos, and King Monada.

Moya addressed the youth

Speaking at the event, Mayor Moya emphasised that the city’s leadership extends beyond providing basic services like water and electricity. She said their goal is to invest in the well-being and development of the younger generation.

“More than 58% of the people living in Tshwane are under the age of 35,” she said.

“We have university students, young entrepreneurs, and people who have come to Tshwane for work. We want you to live healthy and fulfilling lives in our city. Even though we may not know you personally, we are committed to supporting you and providing for your needs as your leadership.”

The mayor urged young people to approach the year ahead with purpose and optimism. “You are lucky because you have a vibey leadership. As we enter 2026, I want you to live as if you know what God has intended for you,” she said.

Mayor Moya’s message highlights Tshwane’s commitment to youth development and the city’s efforts to create opportunities for growth, entrepreneurship, and overall well-being among its younger residents.

Moya praised for work in 2025

Moya has been widely praised for her proactive leadership throughout the year. She has been actively involved in tackling criminality and addressing illegal constructions in the Tshwane CBD. At the beginning of 2025, she announced the “Tshwane Reclaim Our City” bylaw enforcement initiative. Joined by the Tshwane Metro Police Department and the Department of Home Affairs, she aimed to clean up areas like Sunnyside through daily operations—a move that drew applause from many residents.

Social media users responded to Mayor Moya’s New Year's message:

@MosesThaba70129 said:

"Happy New Year to everyone in Tshwane, and I love my city."

@Ngwanola commented:

"You are the best, and we appreciate you. Happy New Year to the best Mayor."

@mappz_ep stated:

"I’m ready to join @Action4SA because of her @nasiphim."

Others, however, complained that there were still parts of the city struggling with the basic needs

@Sheila_Siba SAID:

"Happy New Year. We’re still without electricity."

@AmogelangRSA3 remarked:

"Hammanskraal has been without proper running water (water cuts/sabotage/water shedding) for almost 8 months now."

Moya addressed the youth ringing the New Year at the Tshwane New Years Eve Celebration in Fountain valley. Image: Wikus De Wet/ Getty Images

Previously, Briefly reported on Mayor Moya’s efforts to shut down illegal brothels in Sunnyside and across the Tshwane CBD. On 18 December 2025, law enforcement raided a suspected brothel operating, called Accommodation @368 in Sunnyside, Pretoria, arresting six foreign nationals inside the bar and hotel section. In another operation, authorities closed the popular Iphi Ntombi bar and brothel after confirming rooms were being used for illicit activities. Moya even posted a cheeky note on social media, “apologising to the gentleman in Pretoria” for closing down the establishment.

In other developments, Moya drew inspiration from the Madlanga Commission and called for a similar inquiry into local government issues. Speaking to reporters on 3 December 2025, she stressed that such an overhaul was essential, as many municipalities had degenerated into what she described as “mafia states.” She highlighted the enormous sums wasted on incomplete or unnecessary constructions and other forms of financial mismanagement, urging serious interventions to restore accountability in local governance.

