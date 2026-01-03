South Africa welcomed 1,669 newborns on 1 January 2026, indicating a rise in birth numbers

Concerns grow as teenage pregnancies soar, exceeding 160 births among girls on the same day in 2025

The government calls for enhanced sexual health education to tackle rising teenage pregnancy issues

South Africa ushered in 2026 with the birth of 1,669 babies delivered safely on New Year’s Day, 1 January 2026, at public health facilities across all nine provinces, according to the Department of Health.

Increase from the 1,448 births in 2025

The figure marks an increase from the 1,448 births recorded on the first day of 2025. Gauteng accounted for the highest number of deliveries, with 396 babies born, evenly split between boys and girls. KwaZulu-Natal followed with 334 births, also evenly divided by gender. Limpopo recorded the third-highest number of births at 234, while the Northern Cape had the lowest total, with 50 babies delivered.

Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said one baby was born exactly at midnight. The infant was delivered at Mowbray Maternity Hospital in the Western Cape, weighing 3.8 kilograms. Mohale congratulated all new mothers and caregivers, while urging them to ensure children are protected from preventable diseases and injuries through immunisation and proper care at home. He added that the department remains committed to supporting mothers and caregivers to ensure children receive the nurturing care needed for healthy development.

Increase in teenage pregnancies

The department has raised concerns over a sharp increase in teenage pregnancies. Mohale said more than 160 teenage girls gave birth on 1 January 2026, compared to just over 80 teen mothers recorded on the same day in 2025.

He said the department is calling for stronger collaboration between government, non-governmental organisations, parents and other stakeholders to improve sexual and mental health education for adolescents. This includes expanding access to youth-friendly health services, such as dedicated zones within clinics that provide confidential and supportive care aimed at empowering young people and promoting healthier futures.

Teenage pregnancy remains a significant social challenge in South Africa. Statistics South Africa recorded 123,971 births to mothers aged 19 and younger between January 2024 and February 2025. The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has warned that the issue continues to undermine the health, education and long-term prospects of young South Africans.

