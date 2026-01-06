IFA Hotels & Resorts has announced Zimbali Vision 2030, a R20 billion development planned for KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast

The project will introduce a world-class marina and a new country estate focused on luxury living and sustainability

It is expected to create thousands of jobs and boost the region’s appeal to investors and residents

IFA Hotels and Resorts announced Zimbali Vision 2030. Image: Zimbali Lakes Resort website

IFA Hotels & Resorts (IFAHR) has unveiled an ambitious R20 billion development, Zimbali Vision 2030, which is set to reshape KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast into a premier destination for luxury living, leisure, and sustainable development.

According to Daily Investor, the long-term plan centres on two major additions to the Zimbali portfolio, a world-class marina and a new country estate.

Together, these developments mark a significant expansion of the Zimbali brand and reinforce the region’s growing appeal to both local and international investors.The internationally recognised developer, best known for its luxury resorts and mixed-use destinations, says Zimbali Vision 2030 is designed to change how residents, investors, and holidaymakers experience coastal living. The vision blends high-end lifestyle offerings with environmental responsibility and meaningful community impact, an approach the group believes is unprecedented in South Africa at this scale.

Two Major Developments at the Heart of the Vision

At the heart of Zimbali Vision 2030 are two large-scale projects: the Zimbali Marina and the Zimbali Country Estate, both located across the N2 highway from Zimbali Lakes. Together, they will significantly expand the Zimbali footprint and create an integrated lifestyle ecosystem combining residential living, recreation, tourism, hospitality, and commercial activity.

Commenting on the announcement, IFA Hotels & Resorts South Africa CEO Werner Burger said the development draws on global expertise while remaining firmly rooted in local ambition.

“We are introducing international design, infrastructure, and lifestyle standards to KwaZulu-Natal, many of which will be firsts for the province, and in some cases, the continent,” Burger said.

A new waterfront destination

The Zimbali Marina is expected to become a vibrant waterfront hub, integrating tourism, hospitality, fishing, and commercial activity. Central to the plan is a proposed breakwater that will transform an unsafe stretch of coastline into a protected, swimmable, and family-friendly beach. According to the developer, this intervention will not only improve safety but also boost the area’s recreational appeal and strengthen the shoreline’s ecological resilience.

Countryside living within a secure estate.

Complementing the marina is the Zimbali Country Estate, scheduled to launch in early 2026. The estate will offer around 1,000 residential opportunities, ranging from one-hectare Gentleman’s Estates and farm-style plots to smaller residential sites priced from below R1 million. Designed as an agriculture-integrated precinct, the development combines secure, modern estate living with a countryside lifestyle. The aim is to attract a diverse mix of buyers, from high-end homeowners to those seeking more affordable entry points into the Zimbali ecosystem.

The project includes a commitment to environmental sustainability.

Zimbali Vision 2030 also aims to fix serious environmental problems affecting nearby rivers and the estuary. The plan includes cleaning up polluted water, restoring the estuary, protecting the shoreline, and preserving plant and animal life. Part of the money from future property sales will be set aside to support long-term environmental and community projects.

Zimbali’s long-term success is closely linked to the well-being of the communities and environment around it. We want the project to deliver real and lasting benefits for residents, visitors, and local communities," said IFA Hotels & Resorts South Africa board director Elliot Nkosi.

Property market momentum supports luxury demand.

The announcement comes at a time when South Africa’s luxury property market is experiencing renewed momentum. According to local rental agent Ross Levin from Seeff, the past year has seen strong demand, faster sales, and record prices, particularly in Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl. Seeff reported total sales of R11.3 billion, with the strongest growth in the ultra-luxury segment driven largely by international buyers. In total, 116 properties priced above R20 million were sold, generating R4.2 billion in sales. One Clifton property reportedly sold for a record R100 million, while Camps Bay recorded the highest number of R20 million-plus transactions. BusinessTech further reported that international buyers spent approximately R2.8 billion on luxury homes in these areas over the past year.

Zimbali is one of the most prestigious real estate areas in South Africa. Image: Sylvain Grandadamu/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Western Cape's Garden Route is fast becoming a permanent base for South Africans with very wealthy bank accounts. Areas such as George, Plettenberg Bay, and Mossel Bay are emerging as popular permanent bases, offering a mix of lifestyle appeal, infrastructure, and economic stability. Property prices in upmarket George estates range between R5 million and R10 million, with rentals spanning from R5,500 to R75,000 per month.

