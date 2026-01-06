Jetour has quickly disrupted South Africa’s automotive market, outselling established brands such as Mercedes-Benz and Mazda within a year of its local launch

Its rapid rise reflects a growing shift towards value-driven, feature-rich vehicles among South African buyers

High-profile purchases by Rachel Kolisi and Dr Celiwe Ndada have further boosted the brand’s visibility

Jetour outsold Mercedes-Benz and Mazda in South Africa. Image: Jetour website

In just over a year, Chinese car brand Jetour has now outsold long-established names such as Mercedes-Benz and Mazda, highlighting a major shift in South Africa's automotive market.

A report from Daily Investor indicated that Jetour, which officially launched in South Africa in September 2024, has already surpassed the monthly sales volumes of brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Mazda and Honda.

Jetour dominates South Africa's market.

From the start, Jetour aimed to appeal to middle- and upper-income consumers seeking stylish, comfortable, and safe vehicles that offer good value for money.

Jetour South Africa managing director Johnny Fang said the company arrived with bold plans that matched its global growth strategy. One of its main goals was to sell 800 vehicles a month within its first year, a goal that has already been met and exceeded, selling 1,235 vehicles in November alone.

The brand’s performance has not gone unnoticed. Jetour South Africa earned Gold Status in the 2025 National Automobile Dealers’ Association Dealer Satisfaction Index. One of these models, the Jetour T2, has since been named a semi-finalist in the South African Car of the Year Awards.

Jetour says it plans to build on this momentum by pushing for higher sales, upgrading its models and continuing to invest in new technology.

South Africa's car market is performing well.

Jetour’s rapid growth comes at a time when South Africa’s broader vehicle market is performing relatively well. TransUnion Africa CEO Lee Naik said buyers are becoming increasingly focused on affordability and choice, which is reshaping how South Africans shop for cars.

Chinese manufacturers, in particular, are leading a shift towards feature-packed vehicles offered at more competitive prices. Other value-driven brands such as JAC, GWM, Mahindra and Chery have also recorded strong growth, reflecting a broader trend among consumers.

“The success of these brands shows that affordability, technology and trust have become the primary drivers of automotive growth in South Africa,” Naik said.

Jetour gains celebrity attention

Jetour’s rising profile has also been boosted by high-profile purchases from well-known South Africans. Rachel Kolisi recently drew public attention after trading in her luxury Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe for a more modest Toyota Yaris, a move widely linked to changes in her personal life. However, the downgrade was short-lived. The entrepreneur and socialite later secured a new brand partnership, which saw her take delivery of a Jetour X70 Plus SUV. Valued at around R500,000, the vehicle marked a return to a more premium driving experience.

Since announcing her divorce from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in 2024, Rachel has spoken candidly about the pain of the separation and also highlighted moments of growth and personal achievement. The Jetour X70 Plus has been framed as one such milestone, symbolising resilience and forward momentum as she rebuilds her life.

Celebrity doctor upgrades to Jetour.

Prominent South African doctor Dr Celiwe Ndada has also contributed to Jetour’s growing visibility. She sparked widespread social media buzz after showing off her newly acquired Jetour SUV, valued at approximately R540,000.Dr Ndada shared images of the red and black vehicle online, celebrating the purchase and even hinting that another car buy could be on the cards. The post quickly gained traction, with many South Africans congratulating her on the achievement. Known for openly discussing her personal journey, Dr Ndada has previously spoken about the financial strain she endured due to a former partner’s extravagant spending habits. Her latest purchase has been widely viewed as a symbol of resilience, growth and financial independence.

Celebrities like Rachel Kolisi have upgraded to a Jetour. Image: Jetour website

