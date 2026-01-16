National Crime Intelligence Head General Dumisani Khumalo denied that data was deleted from Vusi Matlala's cellphones

This contradicts Advocate Andrea Johnson’s earlier testimony in November 2025

Johnson had previously testified that IDAC sought access to Matlala’s electronic devices through the Hawks

WESTERN CAPE - National Crime Intelligence Head Dumisani Khumalo told Parliament’s Ad Hoc committee investigating allegations of police corruption that no data had been deleted from the cellphones of organised crime suspect Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. This directly contradicts earlier testimony by Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson.

Khumalo testified before the committee on Thursday, 15 January, and Friday, 16 January 2026. During questioning on Friday, 16 January, he outlined his response to claims Johnson made when she appeared before the committee in November 2025. Johnson previously told the committee that a cyber expert had found evidence that data had been deleted from two cellphones seized from Matlala, who was arrested last year on charges including attempted murder and is central to South Africa’s law enforcement scandal.

She said the devices had been brought to IDAC in an evidence bag by a police officer, believed to be from the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), and that the phones were still switched on when handed over. Johnson said a cyber expert was present to oversee the download of the cellphone contents and had identified gaps during the process, indicating that data had been deleted. She said the findings would be recorded in a forensic report.

Khumalo, who serves as both the national head of Crime Intelligence and the project leader responsible for ensuring the devices were made available to IDAC, rejected those claims. He told the committee that deleting any information from the devices would undermine the investigation and denied that any tampering had occurred.

Khumalo stated that allegations of deleted data were false and that no information on Matlala’s phones had been altered. He said the devices were switched on when handed to IDAC because a digital forensics investigator was still working on them at the time. Khumalo also told the committee that while he did not believe Johnson was part of the alleged criminal cartel that had infiltrated law enforcement, some actions taken by IDAC appeared to be sympathetic to it.

Johnson had previously testified that IDAC sought access to Matlala’s electronic devices through the Hawks and later raised the matter with National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, who informed her that the cellphones had been seized by the PKTT.

