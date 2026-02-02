KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has challenged the IPID's investigation process and called for accountability

Mkhwanazi stated that two IPID officials told him they had received a complaint from Mchunu in 2025

The IPID’s role has come under further scrutiny amid allegations that it has been influenced by private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Mkhwanazi called for O’Sullivan to be investigated over allegations that he coordinated, planned, and controlled IPID operations from his home. Image: AdvoBarryRoux/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL - KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) must explain why it opened and later withdrew an investigation against him, and why it initially claimed the probe was launched on instructions from then Police Minister Senzo Mchunu before denying this.

According to Mkhwanazi, two IPID officials told him they had received a complaint from Mchunu in 2025, prompting IPID to announce an investigation into him. He said the IPID later changed its version, claiming the complaint was anonymous, before quietly withdrawing the investigation without explanation.

He said the acting head of IPID later travelled to Durban and handed him an unsigned letter withdrawing the investigation and stating that he no longer needed to respond. He added that the officials involved should testify before the commission and Parliament’s Ad Hoc committee to explain their actions. When asked whether IPID would appear before the commission, spokesperson Lizzy Suping said IPID had been mentioned several times and may be allowed to account for its work, but that the commission would decide who appears as witnesses.

Mkhwanazi called for O’Sullivan to be investigated

IPID’s role has come under further scrutiny amid allegations that it has been influenced by private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, who is currently involved in a defamation lawsuit with Mkhwanazi. In his testimony, Mkhwanazi called for O’Sullivan to be investigated, alleging he coordinated and controlled IPID operations. Former IPID head Robert McBride acknowledged consulting O’Sullivan during his tenure but denied that IPID had been captured by him.

McBride questioned Mkhwanazi’s credibility, accusing him of interfering in IPID investigations, while describing O’Sullivan as trustworthy. O’Sullivan has denied Mkhwanazi’s allegations and has called for Mkhwanazi’s removal as provincial commissioner. O’Sullivan has refused to appear before the Madlanga Commission or Parliament’s Ad Hoc committee, citing fears for his safety.

Mkhwanazi welcomed the preliminary Madlanga Commission report but would not comment on the position of Mchunu. Image: AdvoBarryRoux/X

Source: Getty Images

Criminal investigations against 14 police officials

Mkhwanazi welcomed the commission’s preliminary report but declined to comment on Mchunu’s position. The report recommended criminal investigations against 14 police officials but does not implicate Mchunu or Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, both of whom were suspended following Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Mchunu’s fate would be decided only after the commission is finalised. The absence of findings against Mchunu and Sibiya has sparked criticism on social media, including from ActionSA MP Dereleen James, who questioned their exclusion from the list of referrals for investigation.

