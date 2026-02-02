The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng is seeking legal advice over the decision to grant peace officer status to more than 9 000 AmaPanyaza

The party is concerned about rushed processes, gaps in training, and unclear legal authority

The unit’s legality has been challenged previously, but Lesufi maintains that the AmaPanyaza are lawfully constituted

GAUTENG- The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng plans to obtain legal advice following the decision to grant peace officer status to more than 9 000 Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, commonly known as AmaPanyaza.

The Department of Justice announced on 30 January 2026 that the wardens would be formally recognised as peace officers in a move aimed at strengthening provincial law-enforcement efforts.

According to SABC News, the DA has questioned the process, with provincial leader Solly Msimanga arguing that the decision appears hurried and may not be supported by a proper legal and regulatory framework.

DA question the accreditation of the crime wardens

Msimanga said the party had repeatedly requested details about the service provider responsible for training the wardens to confirm whether the programme was accredited.

He added that his own engagements with several AmaPanyaza members revealed serious gaps in certification and oversight, raising concerns about their readiness to exercise the powers that come with peace officer status.

According to Msimanga, ministerial approval alone is not enough. He said questions remain about the quality of training, the qualifications obtained, and the legal authority being transferred to the wardens.

“We have seen how corners have been cut, even in the management of the AmaPanyaza. So, to get concurrence from the minister is not sufficient. It’s an issue about the training, the qualifications and the authority that is conveyed to these people,” adds Msimanga.

The DA maintains that without clarity on these issues, the programme could expose the province to legal and safety risks.

300 AmaPanyaza dismissed for misconduct

While 9 000 wardens have now been officially declared peace officers, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed that around 300 crime prevention wardens, known as AmaPanyaza, have been dismissed for misconduct since the programme began in 2023. Lesufi said the expulsions were due to wrongdoing such as soliciting payments, failing to account for confiscated stock during raids, or misusing government vehicles.

