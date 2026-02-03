Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Lesetja Senona’s legal team has doubled down on his version of Saturday’s events, insisting there was nothing improper about his visit to the office

Lawyer Rudolf Baloyi said Senona went to attend to urgent DPCI duties and that the seizure of his laptop disrupted preparations for key submissions and disciplinary proceedings

The defence also rejected claims that Senona is in hiding, saying he is only in a place of safety due to security concerns

Hawks Head Senona’s lawyers rejected allegations made by KZN police after he was escorted out of the office. Images: Michele Lapini/ Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

DURBAN- The legal team representing Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Lesetja Senona has stood firmly by his version of Saturday’s events, despite the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS issuing a statement to clarify what transpired.

According to eNCA, Senona’s lawyer Rudolf Baloyi said his client had gone to the office to prepare urgent representations due to be submitted to the Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

“Nothing sinister” about Saturday visit

Baloyi explained that Senona had been attending the Madlanga Commission from 27 to 29 January and had indicated from the first day that he could not remain beyond the 27th because of pressing duties at the DPCI. These included submitting written representations to the acting head on why he should not be temporarily transferred while the case continues.

“He simply went to attend to work and there is nothing sinister about him being at work, particularly because he had not been there,” Baloyi said.

Legal team says, no threat of any leak

The lawyer said the incident had severely disrupted preparations.

“The seizure of Senona’s laptop has now disrupted both the preparation of his submissions and his readiness for the disciplinary process,” Baloyi added.

The defence argues that the actions taken on Saturday were unprocedural and amounted to intimidation of their client.

Baloyi further maintained that the confiscated laptop, although DPCI property, had not been inside the building before Saturday. Dismissing allegations of suspicious conduct, he said Senona was waiting outside for his secretary to deliver the device.

“Even with the belief that he was there to leak information, the laptop was not in the office,” he said.

The legal team insists the events have been mischaracterised and continue to prejudice their client’s ability to prepare his defence.

“Senona is not in hiding”

Baloyi rejected suggestions that Senona was evading authorities, insisting the general was merely concerned for his safety. “The client is not in hiding. He is simply in a place of safety,” he said.

Senona claimed he was instructed to leave his KwaZulu-Natal Hawks office after attending the Madlanga Commission, despite going there solely to attend to urgent work matters. He alleged that officials escorted him from the building and seized some of his devices, leaving him unable to prepare important submissions required by the acting head of the DPCI. Senona maintains the actions against him were unfair and intimidating, insisting he did nothing improper by reporting to his workplace.

KZN Police version differs

KwaZulu-Natal police, however, rejected claims that Senona was denied access to the provincial headquarters or had his devices confiscated. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Senona still had full access as long as he followed security protocols. He explained that Senona had breached standard entry procedures by not signing in, which raised safety concerns and led officers to request that certain electronic devices not be removed. Authorities said these steps were taken to protect sensitive information and did not amount to barring him from his workplace.

Fears for safety after testimony

Reports that Senona had gone into hiding emerged after he testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, saying he feared for his safety. He claimed he had been removed from his office, had devices taken, and was allegedly followed home, sparking widespread debate. His testimony included details about his relationship with businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, whom he described as a brother, despite controversy over alleged sharing of sensitive information.

KZN Police said General Senona's behaviour was suspicious, leading them to put in security measures including removing the Hawks head from the office. Image: @Luthandolay/X

Previously Briefly News reported that Senona also told the commission that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had sent him WhatsApp messages shortly before his testimony, which he perceived as threatening and intimidating. He said the texts appeared to warn him against discussing a meeting involving Matlala and Mkhwanazi. Although Mkhwanazi did not explicitly instruct him not to speak, Senona said the tone of the messages left him feeling intimidated as he prepared to give evidence.

