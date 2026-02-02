Major General Lesetja Senona is reportedly fearing for his life following his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Major General Lesetja Senona has reportedly gone into hiding after his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Major General Lesetja Senona has reportedly gone into hiding, as he fears for his safety.

General Senona, the Head of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), has been in the headlines following his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

General Senona spent large parts of his three-day testimony explaining his relationship with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, whom he described as a ‘little brother’. The Hawks head admitted to sharing sensitive information with Matlala, insisting that he didn’t know the tenderpreneur was involved in criminal activities.

General Senona goes into hiding following testimony

Following the conclusion of his testimony, General Senona claimed that he was forcibly removed from his office. The incident happened on Saturday, 31 January 2026.

The Hawks' head said that provincial police escorted him from his office, confiscated his electronic devices, and allegedly told him never to return. He also claimed that he was followed home by police officers, and his safety was not guaranteed.

KZN Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that General Senona had gone into hiding, but admitted that he didn’t know what or who he was hiding from.

What you need to know about General Senona’s testimony

South Africans question who General Senona is hiding from

Social media users weighed in on General Senona going into hiding, with many speculating about who he was hiding from.

@Sunflowerreal said:

“He is definitely afraid of jail. I bet he never slept since his appearance at the Madlanga Commission.”

@thatjolistoguy asked:

“But he is afraid of who?”

@213andlewis stated:

“That madala has drama. When he was busy with Cat, he did not think about all this. Now he is hiding.”

@Maqabaqaba suggested:

“He must go hide in eBongweni. There’s room.”

@thabanisandile3 exclaimed:

“A top cop hiding. Are you kidding?”

@tmansce8 questioned:

“It is unsettling to hear that a whole Hawks general is claiming that he is fearing for his life. Is he confirming the allegation that we live in a mafia state?

Police dismiss claims General Senona is barred from offices

In a related article, KZN police dismissed claims that General Senona is barred from the provincial headquarters and had his devices confiscated.

Police spokesperson Colonel Netshiunda explained that General Senona breached security protocol by entering without signing the register.

Briefly News reported that this raised safety concerns, and officers asked him not to remove electronic devices as he asked to do.

