- The High Court in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has ordered businessman Calvin Mathibeli to withdraw his statements against Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
- Mkhwanazi filed an application to interdict Mathibeli, who made allegations against Mkhwanazi, which were ruled to be defamatory
- Mathibeli denied directing the statements to Mkhwanazi and defended his statement, and the courts rejected his defence and granted the order
DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, won his court case against businessman Calvin Mathibeli.
According to IOL, Judge J Hlatshwayo granted the interdict on 27 February 2026 at the High Court in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, after Mathibeli made statements about Mkhwanazi on social media, which the court considered defamatory. Mathibeli made the statements during an interview with Newzroom Afrika and accused Mkhwanazi of issuing instructions to kill; he also alleged that Mkhwanazi was captured.
Mkhwanazi argued that the statements were false and caused damage to his dignity. Mathibeli, in his defence, argued that the statements were not directed at Mkhwanazi. He also stated that the statements were true and were uttered in a whistleblowing context.
The court rejected his argument. Mathibeli has been restricted from making statements alleging or implying that Mkhwanazi was corrupt, criminal, abused police authority, or issued instructions to kill. He was also ordered to remove statements that he published on social media and issue retractions on radio and television platforms where he made the utterances.
