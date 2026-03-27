With fuel prices set to increase on April 1, SANTACO KZN has announced an increase in taxi fares

Taxi operators say the hike is necessary as they are not subsidised by the government and face rising operational costs

The fare increase aims to help drivers keep their jobs and sustain their families amid petrol shortages and financial pressures

SANTACO KZN has announced an increase in taxi fares as a result of the fuel price hike. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — As fuel prices are set to rise at the beginning of April, commuters in KwaZulu-Natal are being warned to brace for higher taxi fares. The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) KZN says the increase is necessary to cover the rising costs of fuel and other operational expenses that the taxi industry faces.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on behalf of the taxi industry, Sifiso Shangase highlighted that taxi operators are not subsidised by the government, which exacerbates the financial strain.

“It would have been better if commuters were subsidised by the government. We are pleading that either the levies charged to us as motorists are reduced or that support is provided to workers,” he said.

Shangase warned that the fare increase will have a significant impact on both commuters and operators. While he could not provide exact figures, he said the council is reviewing operational costs and challenges to determine the appropriate adjustments.

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Adding to the difficulties, drivers have reported petrol shortages at some stations, forcing them to drive longer distances to refuel.

“The increase is necessary to allow drivers to keep their jobs. If vehicles are repossessed, where will they work? This step is intentional to sustain jobs, support families, and keep our industry running,” Shangase explained.

The fare adjustments are expected to take effect alongside the fuel price increase on April 1, prompting commuters to prepare for the rising costs of daily transport.

South Africans weigh in on the increase

@KingLucas358969 said:

"When fuel prices decrease, they don't decrease taxi fares."

@MokgomolaKarabo stated:

"And yet when the fuel prices get adjusted down, they won't do the same."

@TAUKHOAPA commented:

"The taxi industry is opportunistic. They should also allow other transport competitors the" cake " to compete and allow them the space to operate. Buses, trains,e-hailing services, etc. get intimidated right, left and centre."

@zsa_standstrong remarked:

"How about pay tax first?"

@yandafleur wrote:

"Make them pay income taxes, along with spaza shops."

Petrol station allegedly increased diesel prices

In related news, TotalEnergies has reportedly increased diesel prices at some of its service stations in South Africa, with pump prices reaching about R27.50 per litre. Reports say the price hike was first observed at a TotalEnergies station in Douglasdale, Johannesburg. A leaked letter from TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa (TMSA) stated that the company advised station owners to gradually raise diesel prices by up to R8 per litre. The move was described as a precaution to prevent stock shortages amid rising demand.

Commuters in KwaZulu-Natal are being warned to brace for higher taxi fares from April 1. Image: @SA_Taxis/X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that the South African government is engaging with fuel suppliers to secure an adequate supply amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Speaking at the Southern African Oil and Gas Conference in Cape Town on Monday, 16 March 2026, Mineral and Energy Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe confirmed that while talks with suppliers are ongoing, the country’s strategic oil reserves are not being tapped at this stage. Authorities are exploring all possible sources of fuel to ensure stability in the local market.

Source: Briefly News