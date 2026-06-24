GAUTENG – Suleiman Carrim has reportedly been admitted to a medical facility on the eve of his Madlanga Commission of Inquiry reappearance.

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Suleiman Carrim has reportedly been admitted to a medical facility on the eve of his Madlanga Commission reappearance. Image: @SANewsLink

Source: Twitter

The North West businessman was due to return to the Commission on 25 June 2026, three months since his last appearance. The African National Congress member last testified on 27 March 2026 and was due to return on 16 April 2026, but that did not happen because of another medical-related issue.

He collapsed at a gym three days before his reappearance and had to be hospitalised. On 1 June 2026, his legal team sought a further postponement, and it was agreed that he would then return on 25 June.

Carrim reportedly admitted to medical facility

On Wednesday, 24 June 2026, Yusuf Abramjee noted that according to sources, the North West businessman was admitted to a medical facility.

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At this stage, there has been no official confirmation from the Commission about whether proceedings would go ahead as planned.

Source: Briefly News