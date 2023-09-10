Mzansi had a reason to celebrate after South Africa's Kgothatso Motjane won at the latest US Open 2023 women's wheelchair doubles

Tennis champion Kgothatso Montjane won another Grand Slam alongside Japan's Yuri Kamjii

The tennis duo were crowned champion women's wheelchair doubles on a technicality

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Kgothatso Montjane flew South Africa's flag high at the US Open 2023. The tennis player who uses her wheelchair teamed up with Yuri Kamjii from Japan.

US Open 2023 crowned Kgothatso Motjane her 2nd Grand Slam after their match ended as a walkover. Image: Mike Hewitt/BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

Many people were inspired after seeing the results of their final match. South Africans were raving about the wheelchair tennis Ace Kgothatso Montjane.

Kgothatso Montjane wins women's wheelchair doubles at US Open

posted it congratulating South African wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane. The athlete won the wheelchair women's doubles championship.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How did Kgothatso Motjane win at US Open without playing?

Tennis South Africa took the time to congratulate the women and detailed that they won the final match in a walkover. One of the opponents was not able to play due to illness.

South Africans applaud 2 time Grand Slam champion

Many South African netizens were delighted after seeing Kgothatso Montjane's victory. Prep's commented that they were inspired.

Thabang Sidwell Ntshela commented:

"This is one sport I want to invest in and promote when time is right."

@Trompies015 said:

"Congratulations to my Homie, Seshego and South Africa are both proud of you."

@KGmontjane1 wrote:

"Congratulations Ladies. #USOpen."

@SA_WASF exclaimed

"Wow! Congratulations @KGmontjane1 for flying our flag high. We are Proud of you!"

@callmeTshimollo speculated:

"She probably had to raise the funds to get there by her self."

South African tennis player Lloyd Harris beats Rafael Nadal in an ATP tie

Briefly News previously reported that Lloyd Harris recently beat 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in an ATP match. The score was 6-4 1-6 6-4 in a third-round match at the Citi Open.

Rafael Nadal lost his ATP comeback event on Thursday after a two-month hiatus, but said his ailing foot is improving and that he believes "big things are possible." Harris, who finished in a career-high 50th place, hailed it his best victory.

One of his victories in 2021 came in Dubai, where he defeated fourth-ranked Dominic Thiem, the defending US Open champ, according to Sport24.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News