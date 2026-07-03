A South African hockey coach went viral for his uncanny ability to identify every player on his team using only their hockey sticks

By paying attention to details on their sticks, the coach demonstrated an elite level of personal attention and expertise

The heartwarming video highlighted the deep bond between the coach and his athletes, and his good looks also drew attention

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A hockey coach in South Africa recently stunned the internet by identifying his entire roster using only their sticks. The TikTok, recorded on an outdoor turf field, proved his expert eye for detail, proving that truly knowing your players goes far beyond just learning their names.

A hockey coach charms South Africa in a TikTok challenge. Image: @zaltexpress

Source: TikTok

For most, a hockey stick is just a tool, but for this coach, it was a way to identify all his players. He didn't need to see faces to know exactly who was stepping up in the video shared on 23 June 2026. By spotting the unique detail on each stick, he narrowed down who was who in his squad.

The coach’s secret weapon was his focus on custom grip styles, unique tape colours or stickers. Whether it was a messy wrap or a specific wear pattern on the toe, he noticed every detail. Each stick tells a story of how each athlete plays and maintains their gear, proving that an expert coach truly needs to know his players' habits and preferences on and off the turf. Watch the video below:

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SA applauds hockey coach

The video impressed many who praised the wholesome connection between the coach and his squad. Beyond his impressive coaching style, the coach's charm and good looks also caught the internet's attention. Several people admitted they were suddenly motivated to show up to games just to watch him coach, finding his attentiveness to his learners incredibly attractive. The positive energy was so infectious that it inspired viewers to joke about showing up early to practice or even jokingly claim that their ancestors were giving them a spiritual calling to return to the sport. Read the comments below

The hockey coach amassed attention for being attractive. Image: Conttonbro / Pexels

Source: UGC

Chaliez was moved:

"Agh, he even noticed that Zazi had a different stick than usual 😭"

Sethu⭐️ commented:

"I would have played sports if they had coaches in this in my time."

Lineo<3 wrote:

"What school? I want to come support the girls play, I love watching coach, I mean hockey."

tor also raved about the coach:

"I promise I’ll never skip practice and even show up 10 mins early."

. noted:

"He's attractive but i find it more charming that he's this observant to his learners."

ziyanda joked:

"Amadlozi athi angibuyele kwi hockey😔(The ancestor are saying go back to hockey)"

Other Briefly News stories about teacher and learners

A teacher showed people the jokes she was subjected to after wearing all black to teach her High School learners.

South Africans were amused by a school boy who was able to teach Afrikaans after he was getting called out for making noise in the classroom.

Wynberg High School girls lost it when their teachers stole the show with a surprise dance performing in a viral video.



Source: Briefly News