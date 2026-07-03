Springbok supporters who purchased tickets at the original full price for South Africa's Test against England at Ellis Park this weekend will not receive refunds or compensation after ticket prices were reduced.

Ticket prices were cut in recent days following criticism over the initial pricing structure and speculation that sluggish sales had prompted the decision.

Despite the discount, SA Rugby has rejected suggestions that its ticket pricing negatively affected attendance for the highly anticipated Test.

SA Rugby dismisses ticket sales speculation

SA Rugby has pushed back against reports suggesting ticket sales for the Ellis Park Test have been disappointing, describing the claims as inaccurate and without factual basis.

The opening Test between the Springboks and England will be played on Saturday, 4 July, at the 65,000-capacity Ellis Park Stadium in Doornfontein.

In its response, SA Rugby said reports predicting a crowd of just over 21,000 spectators were misleading and incorrect.

The governing body added that it expects attendance to approach its long-term average for Springboks versus England Tests in South Africa, which is around 91% stadium capacity. It also noted that supporters currently have tickets on sale for four Springbok Tests as well as two provincial fixtures involving the touring All Blacks.

SA Rugby concluded by insisting there is no evidence of a lack of interest in the match, maintaining that ticket sales data does not support the speculation surrounding poor attendance.

Springbok supporters frustrated after ticket price cuts

While many fans have taken advantage of the reduced prices, those who bought tickets before the discounts were announced have voiced their frustration.

Several supporters took to social media to question why they were not offered refunds, seat upgrades or credit for the difference in price.

X user @TygerQB claimed he initially paid R950 for seats, only to see better seats later advertised for R650. He said he contacted organisers to request a seat swap but was told no refunds, exchanges, credits or upgrades would be provided.

Another supporter, @RudiIsaacs, publicly asked whether a refund would be possible after purchasing tickets at the higher price. Meanwhile, @ruhan_myburgh suggested customers should at least receive credit equal to the price difference.

Ticketmaster, the authorised ticketing partner for the match, clarified that ticket prices are determined solely by the event organiser.

The company also reiterated its policy, stating that tickets cannot be refunded, partially refunded, credited or adjusted if prices are lowered after purchase. It added that, although disappointed customers may not agree with the decision, organisers hope they will still enjoy attending the Springboks' clash against England.

Source: Briefly News