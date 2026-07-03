Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s father, Nick Feinberg, may cheer for England on the football field, but his loyalty in rugby lies firmly with the Springboks. The radio presenter, who is the son of anti-apartheid activist Barry Feinberg, has made it clear he will be supporting South Africa when they face England this weekend.

The Springboks begin their 2026 Test campaign against England at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday, 4 July. The two nations last met in an international Test during the closing stages of 2024.

Nick Feinberg declares support for the Springboks

Nick Feinberg recently clarified his sporting loyalties in a post on X, stressing that while he follows England in football, rugby is a different story.

He wrote: "Before anyone else asks, I was brought up in England, no rugby, football from childhood... I support England (football). Not in rugby 💚💛"

His son, Springbok fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, will miss the encounter after being ruled out with an ankle injury.

Nick spent his early years in England while his father, Barry Feinberg, lived in exile during the apartheid era. After returning to South Africa through a repatriation programme in the early 1990s, he met Makhosazana Mngomezulu, whom he later married. Together they are the parents of Sacha.

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Away from rugby, Nick is a passionate Chelsea supporter. Earlier this year, he travelled with his sons, Springbok star Sacha and reality television personality Nathan Mngomezulu, to watch Chelsea face Manchester City in the FA Cup final. He is also hopeful that England will eventually lift the FIFA World Cup.

Sacha always wanted to represent South Africa

Nick previously revealed that Sacha never considered switching allegiance to England despite receiving interest from overseas clubs.

Speaking to Omni Sports in 2024, he explained that representing England was never part of his son's ambitions.

"Sacha has never had a desire to play for England. It's not who he is or what he's wanted. He's always wanted the green and gold," Nick said.

He also disclosed that while Sacha was a pupil at Bishops College, English Premiership clubs Leicester Tigers, Saracens and Northampton Saints all attempted to recruit him with offers to relocate to England.

Despite those opportunities, Sacha remained committed to building his career in Cape Town.

"Sacha is a happy Capetonian. His hope was to play for the Stormers. The ultimate goal was always to stay here," Nick added.

That ambition became reality when Sacha joined the Stormers in 2022 at just 20 years old. He has since established himself as one of South Africa's brightest rugby talents, with his contract at the franchise now running until 2029.

Source: Briefly News