Paris 2024: Top 20 Highest Paid Athletes at the Olympic Games in France
Paris 2024: Top 20 Highest Paid Athletes at the Olympic Games in France

by  Raphael Abiola

  • The Paris 2024 Olympic Games bring together several athletes from different sports to represent their country
  • The competition will feature many participants earning huge sums of money from salaries, winnings, and endorsements
  • Briefly News takes a look at the top 20 top-earning athletes competing at the biggest sporting event in Paris

The 2024 Olympic Games edition is currently underway in Paris, France, with over 10,000 athletes representing their countries in different sports.

The games will officially run from July 26 to August 11 and will feature some athletes who earned over $35 million in 12 months ending June 30.

Briefly News examines the top 20 highest-paid athletes representing their nation at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Top 20 earning athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Lebron James and Jon Rahm are among of the top 20 highest-paid players at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Ross Kinnaird.
Top 20 highest-paid Paris 2024 Olympics athletes

According to Sportico, Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is the top earner at the biggest sporting festival in Paris and he's followed by Basketball legend Lebron James.

The list is dominated by 13 NBA players with James leading the park, while Tennis also have two representatives.

RankName of AthleteSportSalary/WinningsEndorsementsTotal
1Jon RahmGolf$190M$20M$210M
2Lebron JamesBasketball$47.7M$80M$127.7M
3Stephen CurryBasketball$51.9M$50M$101.9M
4Giannis AntetokounmpoBasketball$45.8M$55M$100.8M
5Kevin DurantBasketball$47.7M$42M$89.7M
6Rory McIlroyGolf$37.9M$40M$77.9M
7Scottie SchefflerGolf$42.6M$20M$62.6M
8Joel EmbiidBasketball$47.7M$10M$57.7M
9 Nikola JokicBasketball$47.7M$7M$54.7M
10Devin BookerBasketball$36.1M$12M$48.1M
11Anthony DavisBasketball$40.7M$6M$46.7M
12Viktor HovlandGolf$32.9M$13M$45.9M
13 Carlos AlcarazTennis$15M$30M$45M
14Jayson TatumBasketball$33.5M$10M$43.5M
15 Rudy GobertBasketball$41.2M$1.5M$42.7M
16Jamal MurrayBasketball$33.9M$8.5M$42.4M
17Jrue HolidayBasketball$38.4M$3M$41.4M
18 Novak DjokovicTennis$12.7M$26M$38.7M
19 Xander SchauffeleGolf$23.2M$13M$36.2M
20Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderBasketball$33.5M$2.5M$36M

