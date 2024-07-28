Paris 2024: Top 20 Highest Paid Athletes at the Olympic Games in France
- The Paris 2024 Olympic Games bring together several athletes from different sports to represent their country
- The competition will feature many participants earning huge sums of money from salaries, winnings, and endorsements
- Briefly News takes a look at the top 20 top-earning athletes competing at the biggest sporting event in Paris
The 2024 Olympic Games edition is currently underway in Paris, France, with over 10,000 athletes representing their countries in different sports.
The games will officially run from July 26 to August 11 and will feature some athletes who earned over $35 million in 12 months ending June 30.
Briefly News examines the top 20 highest-paid athletes representing their nation at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Top 20 highest-paid Paris 2024 Olympics athletes
According to Sportico, Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is the top earner at the biggest sporting festival in Paris and he's followed by Basketball legend Lebron James.
The list is dominated by 13 NBA players with James leading the park, while Tennis also have two representatives.
|Rank
|Name of Athlete
|Sport
|Salary/Winnings
|Endorsements
|Total
|1
|Jon Rahm
|Golf
|$190M
|$20M
|$210M
|2
|Lebron James
|Basketball
|$47.7M
|$80M
|$127.7M
|3
|Stephen Curry
|Basketball
|$51.9M
|$50M
|$101.9M
|4
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Basketball
|$45.8M
|$55M
|$100.8M
|5
|Kevin Durant
|Basketball
|$47.7M
|$42M
|$89.7M
|6
|Rory McIlroy
|Golf
|$37.9M
|$40M
|$77.9M
|7
|Scottie Scheffler
|Golf
|$42.6M
|$20M
|$62.6M
|8
|Joel Embiid
|Basketball
|$47.7M
|$10M
|$57.7M
|9
|Nikola Jokic
|Basketball
|$47.7M
|$7M
|$54.7M
|10
|Devin Booker
|Basketball
|$36.1M
|$12M
|$48.1M
|11
|Anthony Davis
|Basketball
|$40.7M
|$6M
|$46.7M
|12
|Viktor Hovland
|Golf
|$32.9M
|$13M
|$45.9M
|13
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Tennis
|$15M
|$30M
|$45M
|14
|Jayson Tatum
|Basketball
|$33.5M
|$10M
|$43.5M
|15
|Rudy Gobert
|Basketball
|$41.2M
|$1.5M
|$42.7M
|16
|Jamal Murray
|Basketball
|$33.9M
|$8.5M
|$42.4M
|17
|Jrue Holiday
|Basketball
|$38.4M
|$3M
|$41.4M
|18
|Novak Djokovic
|Tennis
|$12.7M
|$26M
|$38.7M
|19
|Xander Schauffele
|Golf
|$23.2M
|$13M
|$36.2M
|20
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Basketball
|$33.5M
|$2.5M
|$36M
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
