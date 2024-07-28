The Paris 2024 Olympic Games bring together several athletes from different sports to represent their country

The competition will feature many participants earning huge sums of money from salaries, winnings, and endorsements

Briefly News takes a look at the top 20 top-earning athletes competing at the biggest sporting event in Paris

The 2024 Olympic Games edition is currently underway in Paris, France, with over 10,000 athletes representing their countries in different sports.

The games will officially run from July 26 to August 11 and will feature some athletes who earned over $35 million in 12 months ending June 30.

Briefly News examines the top 20 highest-paid athletes representing their nation at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Lebron James and Jon Rahm are among of the top 20 highest-paid players at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Ross Kinnaird.

Source: Getty Images

Top 20 highest-paid Paris 2024 Olympics athletes

According to Sportico, Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is the top earner at the biggest sporting festival in Paris and he's followed by Basketball legend Lebron James.

The list is dominated by 13 NBA players with James leading the park, while Tennis also have two representatives.

Rank Name of Athlete Sport Salary/Winnings Endorsements Total 1 Jon Rahm Golf $190M $20M $210M 2 Lebron James Basketball $47.7M $80M $127.7M 3 Stephen Curry Basketball $51.9M $50M $101.9M 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo Basketball $45.8M $55M $100.8M 5 Kevin Durant Basketball $47.7M $42M $89.7M 6 Rory McIlroy Golf $37.9M $40M $77.9M 7 Scottie Scheffler Golf $42.6M $20M $62.6M 8 Joel Embiid Basketball $47.7M $10M $57.7M 9 Nikola Jokic Basketball $47.7M $7M $54.7M 10 Devin Booker Basketball $36.1M $12M $48.1M 11 Anthony Davis Basketball $40.7M $6M $46.7M 12 Viktor Hovland Golf $32.9M $13M $45.9M 13 Carlos Alcaraz Tennis $15M $30M $45M 14 Jayson Tatum Basketball $33.5M $10M $43.5M 15 Rudy Gobert Basketball $41.2M $1.5M $42.7M 16 Jamal Murray Basketball $33.9M $8.5M $42.4M 17 Jrue Holiday Basketball $38.4M $3M $41.4M 18 Novak Djokovic Tennis $12.7M $26M $38.7M 19 Xander Schauffele Golf $23.2M $13M $36.2M 20 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Basketball $33.5M $2.5M $36M

