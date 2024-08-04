Chad Le Clos was one of the South African athletes in whom citizen placed their faith for Olympic glory in 2023

Iconhic swimmer Chad Le Clos made the country proud in the past, and there were expectations that he could do the same at the 2024 Olympics

Chad Le Clos's fourth time in the 2024 Olympics was limited, and he opened up about his plans after taking a risk in the latest game

Chad Le Clos's journey in the 2024 Olympics was short-lived. The South African swimmer once made history after beating legend Michael Phelps and was SA's hope for a medal in 2024.

Chad Le Clos exited the 2024 Olympics after swimming with an Injury, and his 2028 plans caused concern among fans. Image: Clive Rose / Quinn Rooney

Source: Getty Images

Chad Le Clos was one of the athletes who stood a chance to win medals. The gold medal winner opened up about his 2024 Olympics experience and his feelings about Tatjana Smith.

Chad Le Clos knocked out of Paris Olympics

South African swimmer Chad Le Clos had an interview with SuperSport after he failed to qualify for the men's 100 m butterfly. He said that he had an injury, a grade two tear in his upper shoulder and that he probably should not have raced. Chad explained:

"I tried my best, I am happy to bere. It was special to watch Tatjana win and get the silver, I wanna be there, its what I swin for, I swim for that rush."

Watch the video below:

SA showers Chad le Clos with love

Many people commented on the video of Chad, and many expressed pride in his effort. Online users shared their advice after Chad expressed that he is keen to try again in 2028.

Media personality Siv Ngesi commented:

"It’s hard to watch born winners nearing their end! What a great man he is."

@Mr_V_Jones tweeted:

"Thank you for all you did for South Africa , Chad, but it's now time to retire."

@Faithgiver said:

"It's hard to let go hey, for him and for us. Thanks Chad for the job done putting SAin swimming glory."

@BovijnEdmund speculated:

"Think he just went for the jolly anyway."

@KaybeeMoloi advised:

"Bro just retire, we love you, and appreciate but please. Don't be the Christiano Ronaldo of swimming."

@JohnMlusi said:

"Cringe. Less is more brother."

Tatjana Smith's father looks back swimmer's success

Briefly News previously reported that she is only 27 and has a long life to look forward to — and Tajana Smith plans to make the most of every second of it.

South Africa's Olympic swimmer revealed as much as she dropped a bombshell retirement announcement after clinching two podium finishes this week.

In the background, Smith's Netherlands-born father, Rene Schoenmaker, reflected on the sacrifices made en route to Olympic stardom.

