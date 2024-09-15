Letsile Tebogo failed to impress in the men's 200m final at the Diamond League meet in Brussels, Belgium

The Olympic 200m gold medalist was unable to replicate his previous performance in the season's final race

Netizens shared their views on the 21-year-old losing to an American sprinter in his final race this campaign

Letsile Tebogo's efforts weren't enough, as he lost to American sprinter Kenny Bednarek in the men's 200m at the Diamond League Meeting final in Brussels on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

The Motswana sprinter was seen as the favourite to win the race with the absence of Noah Lyles but couldn't outperform Bednarek in Belgium.

Letsile Tebogo and Kenneth Bednarek compete in the Men's 200m final of the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League athletics finals in Brussels on September 14, 2024. Photo: Nicolas Tucat.

Source: Getty Images

Tebogo loses to Bednarek in Brussels

According to olympics.com, Bednarek won the Diamond League title in the men's 200m race, beating Tebogo and others in Brussels, Belgium.

The American athlete crossed the line in 19.67 seconds, and the Botswana sprinter finished second in 19.80 seconds.

Dominican Republic athlete Alexander Ogando took third place in a time of 19.97 seconds ahead of a host of American sprinters.

Reactions as Tebogo loses to Bednarek

mostovMN77 said:

"Congratulations to Bednarek! It’s seems like Tebogo slowed down at the end weird."

DrPacoHinton wrote:

"He really kept his composure and rose to the occasion. 19.6 in those conditions would have been a PR anywhere else."

kwachiffu reacted:

"😭😭 Tebogo was beaten ? Truely no one can ever come close to usain bolt. This new kids lacks consistency."

UtdMinja commented:

"Congratulations Bednarek! Tebogo couldn't reel him in this time."

ItsJustB_01 shared:

"Let’s give Kenny his earned respect. Tebogo is great and so is the others. No excuses!! Kenny don’t make excuses when he lose so we won’t make excuses anyone else. Congratulations Kenny💐you worked hard for this Win."

Tebogo beats American duo in Lausanne

Briefly News earlier reported that Tebogo retained his 200m champion as he beat American duo Erriyon Knighton and Fred Kerley to win the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday, August 22.

The Botswana sprinter was tipped as the favourite to win in Switzerland and didn't disappoint with his performance.

