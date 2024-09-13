Heartbreak for Simbine As He Gets ‘Silenced’ by Jamaican Sprinter in Brussels

South African sprinter Akani Simbine failed to impress as he finished outside the top three in the men's 100m race at the Diamond League in Brussels on Friday, September 2024.

The Olympic medalist was tipped as the favourite to win the race, with Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo absent, but he didn't have a great run.

The 30-year-old is fresh off second-place finishes at the ISTAF 2024 in Berlin and Gala dei Castelli, but tonight was not his night.

Akani Simbine end the season on a poor note as he finished fifth in the Men's 100m race at the Diamond League in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Julian Finney.

Simbine loses to Jamaican sprinter in Brussels

According to Athletics Africa on X (formerly known as Twitter), Simbine finished fifth in the Men's 100m race at the Diamond League in Brussels, Belgium.

The South African finished fifth in a time of 10.10 seconds to end the season on a sour note, with Jamaican sprinter Ackeem Blake winning the title after crossing the line in 9.93 seconds.

American duo Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley finished second and third, respectively, with Cameroonian sprinter Emmanuel Esheme taking fourth place.

Reactions as Simbine loses in Brussels

Nkosinathi_99 said:

"Akani Simbine must retire now. The legs are gone."

Aso_oluseye commented:

"What!!!! Poor from these men this time, Akanni is a sub 10 runner."

ShxcksBW wrote:

"Should've been an easy run for Letsile if he qualified..."

atnyuswa reacted:

"5th place finish for Akani Simbine in the 100m final at the Diamond League final. Season done."

