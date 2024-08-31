Letsile Tebogo continues to impress after winning gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

The Botswana sprinter win the men's 100m race at Golden Gala, Diamond League athletics meet in Rome

The 21-year-old won the race at the expense of a former Olympic champion and three American runners

Botswana sprinter Letsile Tebogo is not stopping as he stormed to an impressive win in the men's 100m at Rome's Diamond League athletics meet.

The 200m Olympic champion was one of the favourites ahead of the race on Friday, August 30, 2024, and didn't disappoint.

The race featured Marcell Jacobs, the Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, and three American sprinters, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, and Kyree King.

Letsile Tebogo reacts after winning the 100m men during the Diamond League - Golden Gala at Stadio Olimpico on August 30, 2024 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Paolo Bruno.

Source: Getty Images

Tebogo wins 100m final at Rome Diamond League 2024

According to a report by olympics.com, Tebogo was dominant in the race. He crossed the line in 9.87 seconds, with Coleman coming behind him in 9.92 seconds.

Kerley, who won the bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic games, finished third in 9.95 seconds. Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala missed a podium finish as he ended the races in seventh position in 10.08 seconds.

Coleman had the strongest start among all the athletes, but Tebogo took over the race halfway to claim a deserving victory.

Reactions as Tebogo wins men's 100m final in Rome

iamgadise365 wrote:

"Free spirit, if they are starting to experience the back bubbly Starboy we will gps them. It's not starting now."

KwabenaKBoakye implied:

"He could have finished faster than he did, had he not started celebrating early."

mmookay reacted:

"Tebogo is gonna be the guy to be beat for the next few yrs."

Sedivor commented:

"Epic win from Tebogo🔥🔥 I love the cocky vibe he gave us today."

Tebogo beats American duo to win Lausanne Diamond League

Briefly News earlier reported that Tebogo retained his 200m champion as he beat American duo Erriyon Knighton and Fred Kerley to win the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday, August 22.

The Botswana sprinter was tipped as the favourite to win in Switzerland and didn't disappoint with his performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News