Ryan Rickleton, Reeza Hendricks and Patrick Kruger played starring roles for the Proteas as they beat Ireland by eight wickets in a T20 match on Friday, 27 September 2024

The Proteas beat Ireland in Dubai during the opening match of a two-game T20 series against the European nation

Local fans celebrated the victory over social media, with many applauding the efforts of the opening batsmen

Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickleton top-scored for the Proteas as they beat Ireland by eight wickets on Tuesday, 27 September 2024.

Rickleton and fellow opener Reeza Hendricks shared a 136-run partnership as the Proteas chased down Ireland's target of 172 in 17.4 overs.

Opening batsmen Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickleton guided the Proteas to an eight-wicket victory over Ireland. Image: Alex Davidson/ICC.

Source: Getty Images

Before the match against Ireland, Proteas legend Herschelle Gibbs called for an improved batting performance, a request taken seriously by the opening batsmen.

The Proteas get off to a winning start

The Proteas celebrated the victory on their Twitter (X) profile:

Both openers scored fifties before Hendricks was trapped lbw on 51, and Rickelton's poor shot selection ended his superb innings on 76 from 48 balls.

Following the loss of the openers, Mzansi's T20 skipper Aiden Markram and Matthew Breetzke carried the Proteas over the line to recover from their recent series loss to Afghanistan.

Kruger curtailed the Irish

Curtis Campher top-scored for the Irish with 49 before he became Kruger's first victim in the 17th over.

Kruger enjoyed a brilliant final over after picking up three wickets in the last six balls to end up with figures of 4/27.

Before Kruger's late wickets, the Proteas faced a massive target as Ireland scored comfortably, although a lot could be said about South Africa's bowling performance.

The next match between the two nations will take place on Sunday, 29 September.

Fans celebrate Proteas’ victory

Local cricket fans celebrated Proteas’ victory on social media, believing the result will help the side improve on their recent results.

IamMomina_19 was happy:

“Congratulations, well played.”

Tsepos praised the openers:

“Nice batting by Reeza and Ryan.”

Clibo01 hopes the Proteas can inspire the nation:

“Impressive, now let's see the Springboks.”

Moelikhyd is pessimistic:

“But we lost against Afghanistan, where you need longer spells of concentration.”

NdlovuVincentia is a fan:

“Well done.”

