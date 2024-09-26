Proteas legend Herschelle Gibbs said the Proteas need to work on facing spin after their 2-1 ODI series loss to Afghanistan

The former star batsman said the side struggled with the bat and needs to improve ahead of the upcoming limited-over series against Ireland

Local cricket fans criticised the Proteas over social media, suggesting the once top-ranked side has fallen down the cricket world order

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Protea Herschelle Gibbs said the side's current batsmen need to handle spin better after their 2-1 ODI series loss to Afghanistan.

The cricket legend suggested the Proteas needs to spend more time in the nets to develop their game or they could face defeat to Ireland.

Cricket legend Herschelle Gibbs said the Proteas needs to focus on spin. Image: Francois Nel and Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Following the loss to Afghanistan, the Proteas will start a limited-overs series against Ireland on Friday, 27 September 2024, and Gibbs said top earners like Aiden Markram must step up.

Herschelle Gibbs wants to see improvement by the Proteas

The Proteas preparing for their series against Ireland, according to the tweet:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to SportsBoom, Gibbs said spin has always been an issue for the side that beat Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup in June.

Gibbs said:

"Probably a lot of batters around the world are not getting to the nets with balls that are turning. They are not working on the art of playing spin. It is a skill set we need to improve on. There is time to work on it, and it can be handled better. There were shortcomings in the first two matches."

Fans are pessimistic about the Proteas

Local cricket fans criticised the Proteas on social media, saying the side should not even be mentioned alongside Afghanistan and Ireland.

Salman Shah hopes for the best:

"Good luck, South Africa."

Modisaotsile Madrista Ballack questioned Proteas' recent opposition:

"What business do we have playing against such teams? Have we fallen that low?"

Mashilo Page Maharela is pessimistic:

"Go on and disappoint us again, Cricket SA."

Clifford Coopstad is optimistic:

"Don't worry, Lord Bavuma will lead his troops to a series win against Ireland! Just be patient!"

Avichal Chandra Singh predicts another series loss:

"Considering the current quality of players, the SA team should be ready for another humiliating series loss."

Wanderers remain the biggest ground in South Africa

As reported by Briefly News, the Wanderers in Johannesburg is still the largest cricket ground in South Africa.

In a recent list, the Jozi ground topped the list, while Durban's Kingsmead ranked second, and Newlands in Cape Town came in third.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News