A Proteas Legend Said the Current Team Needs Time in the Nets After Recent Struggles
- Proteas legend Herschelle Gibbs said the Proteas need to work on facing spin after their 2-1 ODI series loss to Afghanistan
- The former star batsman said the side struggled with the bat and needs to improve ahead of the upcoming limited-over series against Ireland
- Local cricket fans criticised the Proteas over social media, suggesting the once top-ranked side has fallen down the cricket world order
Former Protea Herschelle Gibbs said the side's current batsmen need to handle spin better after their 2-1 ODI series loss to Afghanistan.
The cricket legend suggested the Proteas needs to spend more time in the nets to develop their game or they could face defeat to Ireland.
Following the loss to Afghanistan, the Proteas will start a limited-overs series against Ireland on Friday, 27 September 2024, and Gibbs said top earners like Aiden Markram must step up.
Herschelle Gibbs wants to see improvement by the Proteas
The Proteas preparing for their series against Ireland, according to the tweet:
According to SportsBoom, Gibbs said spin has always been an issue for the side that beat Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup in June.
Gibbs said:
"Probably a lot of batters around the world are not getting to the nets with balls that are turning. They are not working on the art of playing spin. It is a skill set we need to improve on. There is time to work on it, and it can be handled better. There were shortcomings in the first two matches."
Fans are pessimistic about the Proteas
Local cricket fans criticised the Proteas on social media, saying the side should not even be mentioned alongside Afghanistan and Ireland.
Salman Shah hopes for the best:
"Good luck, South Africa."
Modisaotsile Madrista Ballack questioned Proteas' recent opposition:
"What business do we have playing against such teams? Have we fallen that low?"
Mashilo Page Maharela is pessimistic:
"Go on and disappoint us again, Cricket SA."
Clifford Coopstad is optimistic:
"Don't worry, Lord Bavuma will lead his troops to a series win against Ireland! Just be patient!"
Avichal Chandra Singh predicts another series loss:
"Considering the current quality of players, the SA team should be ready for another humiliating series loss."
