Reeza Hendricks Admires ‘The Nature of Cricket’ After Recent Defeats
- Proteas top-order batsman Reeza Hendricks says there are lessons to learn after their limited-over series against Afghanistan and Ireland
- While the Proteas won the ODI series against Ireland, the side failed to impress after limited overs defeats to the Irish and Afghanistan
- Local cricket fans are divided over social media regarding his performances, with some backing the player while others criticised the batsman
Top-order batsman Reeza Hendricks said the Proteas can learn much from their recent limited-over matches against Afghanistan and Ireland.
During the matches played in the United Arab Emirates, the Proteas failed to impress after defeats to Afghanistan and Ireland, while they claimed an ODI series victory over the Irish.
Proteas legend Herschelle Gibbs said the Proteas need to spend more time in the nets after they struggled against Afghanistan and Ireland.
Reeza Hendricks appreciates the ups and downs
According to SportsBoom, Hendricks, who played a starring role in a T20 victory over Ireland, said the side needs to learn from their trip to the UAE.
Hendricks said:
"That's all you can do: learn from your mistakes in the past, and that's where training comes in, working hard in the nets and trying to rectify your mistakes. Fortunately for me, against Ireland, it came off again. That's the nature of cricket: you have good runs, and you have bad runs. You must try to be level-headed in both those situations."
Local fans have mixed feelings about Hendricks
On social media, local cricket fans expressed mixed feelings about Hendircks, with many applauding the player, while others said he was underperforming.
Nobuhle Bashabi Moyo is a fan of Hendricks:
"My favourite player. Go, Reeza, show them this cricket thing is in your blood."
Dino Fielding does not rate Hendricks:
"Doesn't come across as a team player to me. I've never seen him stay in and pull his team out of trouble for a win."
Anele Zweni backs the player:
"Go, Reeza."
Andre Van Rooyen says Reeza must improve:
"The most inconsistent player ever."
Nigel Juwayne Jaftha admires the player:
"The Silent Killer."
