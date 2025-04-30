South African Mixed Martial Arts star Dricus du Plessis has intensified his training ahead of a potential fight with Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC

The UFC middleweight champion shared a picture showing him sparring with his trainer at the CIT Performance Institute in Pretoria

Fans are eager for an official bout announcement for the two fighters, with many calling it a potential classic, and some DDP followers tipping him to win

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is wasting no time as he intensifies training ahead of a potential fight against undefeated opponent Khamzat Chimaev.

The South African fighter has been undefeated in his recent fights with top contenders, with his last fight ending in a win against America's Sean Strickland in Sydney, Australia.

Chimaev is also in form and has been longing to face DDP, which would be his first title fight in the UFC.

There's still no clear date for when the two exceptional MMA superstars will face each other, but Dana White has confirmed that the bout will take place.

“The du Plessis vs Chimaev fight is happening. It’s not going down during International Fight Week, but that fight’s done," he said.

DDP's fight against the Russian-Emirati fighter would be his third consecutive bout in which he would be defending his UFC middleweight title.

Du Plessis sends warning to Chimaev

In a recent post on Instagram, du Plessis stylishly sent a strong warning to Chimaev as he stepped up his training ahead of the potential fight against the 30-year-old.

The South African MMA star posted a picture of him training at the CIT Performance Institute in Pretoria and added a caption to it.

"I’ve never wanted to be one of the best, I’ve always wanted to be the greatest. #stillknocks #preparetobeamazed," the UFC middleweight champion said.

The post from du Plessis garnered a lot of reactions from his fans and followers on his Instagram page.

Reactions as Du Plessis sends warning to Chimaev

Billy Underwood said:

"This man is gonna make Khamzat look EASY."

raheem___k shared:

"On the road to becoming the MW GOAT, and still! 🏆."

Anas Hashmi wrote:

"Let’s go Dricus the champ🙌."

malware.docx added:

"DDP by painting a hole in the middle of octagon and opponent falling into it."

Alex Andronikou commented:

"damn that quote got me excited and confident that you will win."

yeah_its_mohan reacted:

"The world will never would have imagined someone dominate khamzat to a level you will 🐐."

stipemiocic_is_the_goat responded to DDP's post:

"Can't wait for Dricus to knockout Khamzat and humble his toxic fans. Then these corny Khamzat gifs will disappear."

gen.koos_de_la_spray joked:

"Did you pay the sparring partner to grow the inbred khumshot beard 😂😂😂😂."

Dricus du Plessis shares secret to success

Briefly News also reported that Dricus du Plessis shared the secret to his success ahead of his UFC bout against Chimaev.

The 31-year-old also shared his routine before heading into the octagon to fight.

