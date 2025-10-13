Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was caught completely off guard when he realised he was speaking with Dricus du Plessis

Former WWE champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a priceless reaction when he realised he was being interviewed by South African MMA star and former UFC champion Dricus Du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis lost his championship title to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025. Image: Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC

After a tough, one-sided loss to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025, Du Plessis is focused on climbing back to the top of the UFC rankings.

Before returning to the Octagon, he experienced something new, switching roles for a recent interview, putting himself on the other side of the questions for the first time.

In an interview shared by Happy Punch on Friday, 10 October, on X, the Hollywood actor was discussing the world of professional fighting with du Plessis. At the start, Johnson had no idea to whom he was speaking. Moments later, when it dawned on him that he was speaking to the MMA fighter, his reaction was unforgettable.

“I’m great, an absolute pleasure,” du Plessis said as they exchanged greetings.

“Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the man, the myth, the legend. It’s amazing to finally meet you and have the chance to do this together. This is a first for me, and I’m really excited.”

The tone shifted the moment du Plessis posed his opening question.

“As you know, I fight in the UFC…”

Johnson immediately raised his hand, interrupting him:

“Hold on a second. Holy s—, I didn’t realise it was you. For a moment I thought, ‘Wait, is that the champ?’ Oh, okay. No one told me.”

Though du Plessis had introduced himself, it was clear Johnson hadn’t recognised him right awaybut he quickly expressed admiration:

“Oh, I see now, brother. Hey, it’s fantastic to see you and chat, man. You’ve done such an incredible job in all your fights.”

Johnson on fighting and fame

During the interview, Johnson spoke in depth about his upcoming movie Smashing Machine, while both men reflected on professional fighting. Johnson emphasised that for him, the sport was about more than fame and accolades; it was about discipline, dedication, and passion.

Johnson's latest film portrays the life of former MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Directed by Benny Safdie, the film showcases Johnson's transformative performance, for which he underwent extensive physical preparation and prosthetic work to authentically embody Kerr's persona.

Despite a modest opening weekend gross of $5.9 million, Johnson expressed pride in the project, emphasising the importance of storytelling over box office numbers.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is seen during the fan event for The Smashing Machine movie at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on October 07, 2025 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. Image: Manuel Velasquez

Du Plessis eyes UFC comeback

On 13 September 2025, du Plessis took to Instagram to express his determination to win back the UFC title. He wrote:

“Can’t wait to have this again, and I WILL have it again… #Godisgood.”

In the aftermath of his loss, du Plessis’ coach, Morne Visser, confirmed that the fighter will not take any immediate bouts, signalling a careful, strategic return to the Octagon.

Dricus explains why he lost to Chimaev

Briefly News previously reported that South African UFC middleweight fighter Dricus Du Plessis reacted to his bruising defeat at the hands of the UAE’s Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in Chicago.

The 31-year-old entered the fight as the defending champion, marking his second title defence this year after defeating Sean Strickland in February to retain the belt.

