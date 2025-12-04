Clarification and Retraction of Briefly News’ Article Regarding Roland Schoeman

On 11 November 2025, Briefly News published the article Roland Schoeman Backs Donald Trump’s Decision to Boycott G20 Summit in South Africa.

Following further review and the availability of additional context, we decided to remove the article to avoid any possible misunderstandings or mischaracterisations of Mr Schoeman.

The following errors were contained in the article:

The headline was false.

The claims made in the article were unverified and incorrect.

Mr Schoeman has made no statements supporting any G20 boycott or expressing political alignment with Donald Trump.

As a media house, we remain committed to responsible and accurate reporting.

We regret any unintended impact the publication may have had on Mr Schoeman and reaffirm our dedication to maintaining the highest editorial standards.

