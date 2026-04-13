• Former SA cricketer Kobus Olivier shares life in war-torn Ukraine as missile strikes hit near Kyiv, while cricket brings hope to children living in fear

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

• Instagram posts reveal harsh realities of war and why a South African coach refuses to leave Ukraine despite growing dangers

• Ukraine’s first cricket academy offers children a rare escape from conflict as international tours and expansion plans emerge

Former South African cricketer Kobus Olivier has revealed details about living in a country under war as he stays in Kyiv, Ukraine. Image: kobus25

Source: Instagram

Former South African cricketer Kobus Olivier has shared the harsh reality of life in war-torn Ukraine, where missiles have struck near his apartment. Despite the dangers, he continues coaching children and is using cricket to give them hope amid the fear and chaos of living in an active war zone.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Olivier, a cricket coach from Pretoria, has refused to flee Kyiv despite repeated missile and drone attacks near his home. Instead, he has launched Ukraine’s first cricket development academy.

The former cricketer has teamed up with Ukrainian former professional pole-dancer Olena Kravchenko to offer Ukraine’s children a rare escape from the harsh realities of war.

On April 12, 2026, Carte Blanche highlighted Olivier’s mission in a social media post.

"Cricket is largely unknown in Ukraine. But SA cricketer, and Ukraine resident, Kobus Olivier is determined to change that. With help from close friend Olena Kravchenko, they started Ukraine's first cricket development academy, introducing Ukrainian children and teens to the sport."

Instagram posts show harsh reality of war in Ukraine

Olivier’s Instagram posts reveal how close the war has come to his doorstep.

On March 8, 2026, Olivier posted footage walking his four dogs near a destroyed bomb-hit house close to his apartment.

"Near my apartment. 10 Days a missile landed here."

In an earlier Instagram post on February 22, 2026, he described a missile and drone attack near his apartment.

"A devastating missile and drone attack on Kyiv last night. A missile hit 4 residential homes near my apartment.

"I felt the force of the explosion early this morning. I thought my building was hit. Devastation and destruction.

"The reality of war and living in Ukraine right now. More determined than ever to continue my work, giving hope to these children of war."

Just weeks earlier, on February 8, 2026, Olivier shared a video showing him hanging out with young children. In the clip, the South African coach is giving high-fives to children aged between two and four years old and gets rewarded with shy smiles for his efforts.

He captioned the video:

"How the war has changed the way I look at life. With love, tenderness and kindness."

,

On February 28, 2026, Olivier shared another glimpse into life during wartime, posting a video showing bottled water and limited food supplies of sausage and cheese, among a few other items. He was clearly trying to stay stocked up amid the uncertainty of war.

While the videos and posts show the harsh realities of living in a war zone, they also show why Olivier feels motivated to stay.

Former South African cricketer Kobus Oliver and some of the Ukranian children he coaches cricket. Image: kobus25

Source: Instagram

‘I’ll never leave’ — Olivier chooses to stay in Kyiv

In an interview with The Athletic on February 20, 2026, Olivier made it clear that he has chosen to remain in Kyiv despite the dangers.

"I can't tell you how scary it is to experience war in real life...You know that if one of these things lands on your building you could be dead and I can't imagine what it must be like for the kids.

"My dogs are terrified when the noise starts so I don't know how those children cope with this."

Despite the danger, Olivier insists that he will not leave as he regards Ukraine as his home. He regards Ukraine as his home.

"I'll never leave. I'm a very old-fashioned Afrikaner. Once I've given my word, I'm in it for the long haul. I see myself as Ukrainian now and I'm settled here with my four dogs. It's my life."

The Athletic reports that through cricket, Olivier now offers children a distraction from war, with many briefly forgetting the conflict while playing.

South African soldiers recruited to Russia return home

Briefly News also reported that 11 men who were fighting for Russia against Ukraine were returned home after President Cyril Ramaphosa negotiated with the Russian government.

This was after Briefly News had reported that some South Africans were being forced to fight for Russia.

Source: Briefly News