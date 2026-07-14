KwaZulu-Natal Athletics President Steve Mkasi issued a public apology after a video of him in a street fight spread widely online

The brawl reportedly involved a prominent member of the running community who had made social media comments against Mkasi

Mkasi admitted to an error of judgement, saying he should have handled the confrontation differently

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KwaZulu-Natal Athletics President Steve Mkasi has released a public apology following footage of him engaging in a physical altercation that circulated widely on social media over the weekend.

The video, which emerged on Saturday 11 July 2026, shows Mkasi and another man wrestling each other to the ground in what appears to be a street fight. The other individual is reported to be a well-known figure within the running community.

KZN Athletics boss apologises

Reports suggest the confrontation stemmed from social media remarks made by the runner, which were directed at Mkasi. The comments allegedly angered the athletics president, who then decided to confront the individual in person, leading to the physical altercation captured on video.

Mkasi later addressed the incident on Facebook, admitting that he handled the situation poorly. He said that while he felt he had reasons to challenge the person at the time, he recognised in hindsight that his reaction was inappropriate and apologised to those affected by the incident.

KZN athletics President suspended

The incident has drawn scrutiny to Mkasi's conduct as the head of one of South Africa's provincial athletics bodies. KwaZulu-Natal Athletics oversees the sport across the province, and its president is expected to uphold standards of professionalism within the athletics community.

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Mkasi did not elaborate on the nature of the social media comments that he says prompted the confrontation, nor did he identify the other man involved in the altercation.

Meanwhile, ENCA reported on Tuesday that Mkasi was suspended and stepped aside from his duties pending a formal disciplinary inquiry following the brawl.

Source: Briefly News