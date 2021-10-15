Orlando Pirates star forward Vincent Pule has suffered a possible season-ending injury setback

Pule is the latest Pirates player to be ruled out for a few months due to a Grade III quad tear

Fans expressed their discontent at the development as they took shots at Pirates' medical team

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Orlando Pirates fans are reeling at the news that one of their stars, Vincent Pule, faces a dim injury prospect.

The star forward picked up the injury while on national duty with Bafana Bafana ahead of the World Cup qualifiers match against Ethiopia.

The injury prognosis does not look encouraging for Vincent Pule after he suffered an injury. Image: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Pirates confirmed earlier on Friday that Pule suffered a Grade III tear to the quadricep and could be out for up to 12 weeks to nurse the injury.

Pule is the latest Pirates player to suffer an injury setback after another forward, Thembinkosi Lorch, was ruled out of action for three to four months in September.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Pirates travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo to face CSMD Diables Noirs in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round before playing to a nil-all draw.

Despite the injury to the winger, the Buccaneers had confirmed the star winger's inclusion to the squad as they geared up for the trip into the African safari.

P0irates fans have been vocal on social media about the blow to the team following the latest developments around the player.

Fans critical of ongoing injuries

Briefly News took to the Twitter streets to gather all the commentary.

@PrinceSobayeni wrote:

"Vincent Pule out for 12 weeks? Yhoooo that's unfortunate. All these Pirates players getting long-term injuries, worrying."

@davidmasindi said:

"Wishing our #45 Maliele Vincent Pule a speedy recovery."

@4ourletterz added:

"Mara this team is a joke ... Lorch out for 3 months now it's Pule. Sies."

@Kwesa_Nozulu remarked:

"Something wrong with Pirates medical team players always getting injuries that last for months, it was Lepasa, Mabasa,Lorch, Ofori and now Pule."

Thembinkosi Lorch ruled out for the season with injury, blow for Orlando Pirates

In related news, Briefly News reported that Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Fadlu Davids has given an update on Thembinkosi Lorch, who has been missing lately for the team.

After Pirates beat Swallows FC 1-0, Davids spoke to the media and let them know that Lorch will be out for the rest of the season.

Pirates have five points in the DStv Premiership after their victory, they played two draws in their first two games. There are worries about the talisman's absence and Davids sent an update.

"Lorch, we won't see him for the rest of the year, he's out with a long-term injury," said Davids, according to a report by KickOff.

This comes on top of the Bafana Bafana star's recent injury issues. SowetanLIVE reports that Lorch was sidelined for the majority of the second half of last season due to an abductor tear.

Source: Briefly.co.za