Talented South African soccer legend Siphiwe Tshabalala celebrated his 39th birthday on Sunday

Tshabalala is one of the most decorated South African soccer players of his generation, and he played at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

South African netizens flooded Tshabalala's social media with birthday wishes and sweet messages

South African Soccer legend Siphiwe Tshabalala turned 39 recently. Image: @siphiweshabba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Siphiwe Lawrence Tshabalala, born on the 25th of September 1984, celebrated his 39th birthday this past Sunday.

The soccer legend posted a throwback photo of a much younger Tshabalala on Instagram to mark the special occasion.

The photo shows the toddler Tshabalala rocking a matching two-piece outfit and white sneakers as he poses for the camera.

"Ng’cela nithi hoooraaay ," he captioned the post, which was adored by many of his loyal fans.

Tshabala a living soccer legend

Siphiwe Tshabalala is one of the most decorated Mzansi soccer players of his generation. He was the first player to make his international debut while still playing in the National First Division, and he is the second most capped player of the South African national team.

He played at three African Cup of Nations tournaments and the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where he scored the tournament's opening goal. Tshabalala is a winger but has also played other midfield roles.

He was once the captain of Kaizers Chief. Apart from being one of the most famous South African players, he also comes second when the most capped players in the South African National team are ranked.

South Africans wish Tshabalala a happy birthday

The former Kaizer Chiefs post was flooded with birthday wishes and sweet messages.

macufekekae responded:

"Happy birthday Ntangas..... mavarara @siphiweshabba ."

makhoacaroline commented:

"Happy birthday, enjoy your special day."

ramaross305 said:

"Hooray ❤️ more life Shabz ."

tlouchokoe35 said:

"Happy birthday to you, my brother."

lucky_lekgwathi14 wrote:

"Happy birthday, Legend ..God bless you with many, many more wonderful years."

kagisomatshitse wrote:

"Happy birthday my friend ."

siyethembasithebe reacted:

"Happy birthday big brother @siphiweshabba."

