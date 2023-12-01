Former SuperSport United player Thuso Phala hinted that he was not as honest about his age as many think

Phala revealed the information about his age on a Kota and Chill Podcast interview

South Africans were confused, with some either believing him and others calling him a liar

South Africans debated Thuso Phala's age. Images: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and Liewig Christian/Corbis via Getty Images

Thuso Phala's recent admission that he may be older than his "soccer" age sent shockwaves across the country. During a podcast interview, the former SuperSport United player revealed that his actual age and football age are different. South Africans were uncertain of his confession, with some believing it and others accusing him of lies.

Thuso Phala hints at real age

Football publication Soccer Laduma shared the news on their X. formerly Twitter account, @Soccer_Laduma. According to Laduma, Phala appeared on the Kota and Chill Podcast, where he revealed his alleged age. He asked the host if he wanted his actual or soccer age. He further asked if the medals and trophies he won would be confiscated if they found out his age was not what he had led people to believe. Read the tweet here.

South Africans deny his claims

Netizens were on two sides of the camp. Some refused to accept his words as a confession of his actual age.

Raymond Monty Maboea said:

“He’s lying because we know him from high school.”

EJ remarked:

“It was a joke.”

Some believed him

Others thought that if he was speaking the truth, action must be taken against him.

Rugby World Cup Champions wrote:

“This is a crime.”

Map 2 added:

“He does not know what happened to that cheat, Lance Armstrong and Marion Jones, who were stripped of their medals.”

Lebogang Motswana:

“Sometimes, don’t be carried away. Just don’t say anything!”

@AzlimeZiyetjen was not shocked.

“You can see by his phuza face.”

Legal hustler:

“A classic example of soccer age is Khune. The chap is very old.”

Suspended Itumeleng Khune speaks

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Itumeleng Khune spoke up after he was suspended after allegedly showing up at training while under the influence of alcohol.

Khune posted a picture on Instagram expressing how hopeful he was despite his suspension. South Africans drilled him and confessed that he looked like an alcoholic.

