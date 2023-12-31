Kaizer Chiefs recently played its last matches for 2023, against Shekhukhune United F.C and it was eventful

Kaizer Chiefs play the last game for 2023. The soccer team was in a face-off against Sekhukhune at Peter Mokhaba Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs played Sekhukhune in their last DStv Premiership match for 2023. Image: Twitter / BabalwaZikhali4 / KaizerChiefs

Many soccer fans shared their reactions to the result of the final. Kaizer Chiefs ranking for 2023 had fans buzzing.

Sekhukhune holds up against Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs soccer team played against Sekhukhune. According to TimesLIVE, the match ended in a draw, 1-1.

What is Kaizer Chiefs' PSL ranking?

TimesLIVE reported that Kaizer Chiefs' winning streak came to an end, and they are in sixth position with 24 points from 16 matches. Their last rivals for 2023 are lagging with 18 points from 15 matches.

Fans discuss Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs had quite the run with some major wins. Online users had much to say about their last game for 2023.

Tshepo Sebogodi said:

"A point away is better than loose, anyway 10 points collected from 4 games. 1 Game at a time."

Sipho Matshobongwana wrote:

Basie B Muvhango oal stunning . And the other team offside."

Basie B Muvhango commented:

"No they held sekhukhune to a draw because sekhukhune scored first."

Lucky Mudau added:

"Still talking about chiefs,,iyoooh m preparing for a new year."

Jez Mukwevho argued:

"Sekhukhune goal was offside. But anyway, we move."

Brian Baloyi thinks Mosimane is good for Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and football legend Brian Baloyi encouraged Kaizer Chiefs not to fear spending money for Pitso Mosimane. Baloyi believes Mosimane is necessary for the club to rebuild itself from the decline they experienced. South African football lovers think Pitso Mosimane would constantly clash with Bobby Motaung.

According to SowetanLIVE, Baloyi firmly believes that Mosimane is most suitable for the position. He places him in the top four coaches he wants to see heading Amakhosi. Baloyi added that should Pitso Mosimane be brought on board, he should be allowed to bring his technical team, pointing out that this is standard practice for European coaches.

Netizens from Facebook don't agree with Baloyi and shared their views.

