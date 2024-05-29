Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa says coach José Riveiro helped him win the PSL Golden Boot Award

The forward was the top scorer in the PSL after scoring 16 goals for the Pirates side that finished second behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Bucs supporters took to social media to say Riveiro should not be credited for Mabasa's form in front of goal

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro played gave Tshegofatso Mabasa confidence. Image: Orlandopirates and TshegoMabaso

PSL Golden Boot winner Tshegofatso Mabasa said Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro played a crucial role in his goalscoring form.

The forward said Riveiro gave him confidence at Pirates, while the 27-year-old is set to sign a new deal at the Soweto club.

Tshegofatso Mabasa admires José Riveiro

Mabasa admired Riveiro in the tweet below:

Speaking to FARPost, Mabasa, a target for Mamelodi Sundowns, said Riveiro inspires the Pirates squad.

Mabasa said:

"As long as you put in the work at training, he will continue to give you the confidence. For each and every player in this league, as long you find a coach who believes in your ability and gives you that confidence in training, then you are bound to perform at some point."

Bucs supporters praised Mabasa

Pirates fans took to social media to say that Mabasa's goalscoring form is due to his own hard work and that he should not credit Riveiro.

Mbuli Lindani says Riveiro should not be credited:

"The Pirates coach has done well for the team but cannot be credited for Mabasa's performance."

Thapedi Thekwane said Mabasa turned his career around:

"Riveiro is a kind man. Mabasa was on his way out for a swap deal."

Mzamo T Nkobi Madlila says Mabasa is a star:

"Nonsense, Mabasa was firing goals from Swallows and even Sekhukhune, there is zero impact the plumber did to his game."

T Darlington Fisher admires Mabasa:

"Hard worker, this man."

Maboitumelo Mokokoane is a fan:

"Keep it up, bro."

Orlando Pirates will defend the Nedbank Cup at the Mbombela Stadium

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday, 1 June 2024, at the Mbombela Stadium.

The defending cup champions will be looking to keep their title by beating the PSL champions in the final.

