German side FC Augsburg touched down in South Africa on Thursday, 18 July 2024, for the Mpumalanga Premier's International Cup, where they received a traditional welcome

The side will face Mzansi side TS Galaxy, Tanzania's Young Africans and Mbabane Swallows from Swaziland in the pre-season tournament

Local football fans praised the welcome on social media, while some questioned the extravagance

Bundesliga side FC Augsburg appreciated their welcome to South Africa. Image: Federico Gambarini/picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

PSL side TS Galaxy will participate in a pre-season tournament after Bundesliga side FC Augsburg received a warm welcome at the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport.

The German side landed in Mzansi on Thursday, 18 July 2024, and they received a traditional welcome ahead of the tournament, which starts on Saturday, 20 July.

FC Augsburg land in South Africa

Watch Augsburg special welcome to Mzansi in the video below:

Tanzania's Young Africans and Mbabane Swallows from Swaziland will also participate in the tournament, which will help Galaxy, without striker Lehlogonolo Mojela, prepare for next season.

While Galaxy will host Augsburg at home, PSL rivals Orlando Pirates impressed fans by beating La Liga side Sevilla 2-0 in Spain.

Fans loved Augsburg's welcome

Local football fans praised Augsburg's welcome at the airport on social media, while others said it was unnecessary.

Thabani Kenneth Cwele said it was unnecessary:

"This is so unnecessary, yho the hype for what?"

Keitumetse Thobejane loved it:

"Mara, South African people, this is beautiful. We do know how to welcome people here in this country."

Motaung Peter Kheola asked a question:

"Will the tournament be televised?"

Thabang Milton praised Mpumalanga:

"Mpumalanga is showing other provinces the importance of tourism and investing in sports."

Rorisang Rorie Khoathane admires Mzansi:

"South African people are friendly."

Maswazi Patrick praised Mzansi:

"South Africa is the best country."

Bongumusa BP Mabaso-Mabele was not a fan:

"Wasting taxpayers' money."

Malcom Av Dudayi is a fan of the welcome:

"I love it so much for my country and our domestic league."

Sthera Reggie says this is Africa:

"Oh wow, this is Africa! What a beautiful way to welcome them."

Skhotheni Ohlelekile says there is a reason for the welcome:

"That is why they love us."

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Saudi Pro League champions

As Briefly News reported, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will face Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal in a pre-season friendly in Austria on Friday, 26 July 2024.

In a clash of champions, Masandawana will face a side that boasts international talent such as Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrović and Rúben Neves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News