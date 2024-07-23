Leny Yoro is already getting acquainted to life at Manchester United as he named his close friend at the club

The French defender joined the English Premier League giants from Ligue 1 less than a week ago

The Red Devils supporters shared their thoughts on the former Lille star adjusting well since joining the club

Leny Yoro is already enjoying his time as a Manchester United player as he unveiled one player he has been close with since joining the Red Devils a few days ago.

The French defender joined the English Premier League giants from Ligue 1 side Lille for a reported initial fee of £50 million apart from add-ons.

The 18-year-old debuted two days after signing for United against Rangers, in which the Red Devils won 2-0.

Leny Yoro discloses his close friend at Manchester United since joining the club from Lille a few days ago. Photo: Joe Prior/Matthew Peters.

Source: Getty Images

Yoro names close friend since joining Manchester United

According to Sports Bible, Yoro, during an interview with United's official website, named England international Kobbie Mainoo as his close friend since joining Manchester United less than a week ago.

"I'm really close to Kobbie Mainoo, and this will help me a lot. He sent me a message. He's a really good guy," the former Lille defender said.

Mainoo has yet to resume pre-season training with Manchester United ahead of the new season due to his participation in the just-concluded 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany.

Despite still being on vacation, Mainoo is already building relationships with new club signings. Joshua Zirkzee also confirmed talking with the midfielder at the Euros.

Fans react as Yoro names Mainoo as close friend

John Jafar wrote:

"Everyone loves Kobbie; Kobbie is a hero ❤️"

MR11se reacted:

"Kobbie❤️ he loves our club, man."

Jephery_minkis commented:

"Kobbie Mainoo is assembling his own players at Manchester United. He now has Yoro, Garnacho, Amad, Zirkzee, and Hojlund all ready to listen to him. Who knows, maybe Cole Palmer will be next. He's also close to Mainoo. Manchester United is gonna turn into Kobbie Man United."

Raju Maurya said:

"Seems like United fans have really Moved this Yoro Guy, the love he has for the fans yet he hasn't even played at Old Trafford is Crazy."

SerojaneLennox added:

"What is Kobbie Cooking, getting the gang together to dominate, first it was Zirkzee, now Yorolet Chef Kobbie whip up something"

goldtrader1985 shared:

"agent Kobbie. now I know why he chose United."

Yoro lauded after superb Manchester United debut

Briefly News earlier reported on Yoro being hailed by fans after his performance in Manchester United debut against Rangers.

The Frenchman featured against Rangers on Saturday, July 20, marking his maiden game in a United shirt.

