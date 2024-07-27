Who is Brock Purdy's brother? Meet the talented Chubba Purdy

Brock Purdy's brother, Chubba Purdy, has emerged as a notable talent in American college football. His unique skills, versatility, and leadership abilities set him apart from other footballers. While his brother plays in the NFL, Chubba is still in college and shows the potential of evolving into a top star.

Brock Purdy (L) of the 49ers celebrates a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. His brother Chubba Purdy (R) warms up for Nebraska.

Purdy plays quarterback for the University of Nevada. He also represented Florida State and Nebraska University, establishing himself among the best. We highlight his biography and career journey from high school to college.

Full name Preston Purdy Nickname Chubba Date of birth 30 July 2001 Age 22 (as of 2024) Birthplace Queen Creek, Arizona, United States Nationality American Height 1.90 m (6' 3") Weight 97.5 kg (215 lbs) Education Perry High School, Florida State University, University of Nebraska, University of Nevada Profession American football player Position Quarterback Current team University of Nevada Parents Shawn and Carrie Purdy Siblings Whittney and Brock Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Brock Purdy's brother?

Chubba Purdy's real name is Preston Purdy. He is the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Chubba's age is 22 as of July 2024 and he was born on 30 July 2001 in Queen Creek, Arizona.

Why is Preston Purdy called Chubba?

The quarterback got his nickname 'Chubba' from his dad, Shawn. In an interview with the Arizona Republic, Shawn admitted his young son weighed 32 pounds when he was barely a year old, hence the name 'Chubba'. Preston said,

Because everyone calls me Chubba. People have said stuff like, 'Chubby,' but I don't care because Chubba is my name.

Chubba Purdy of the Nebraska Cornhuskers drops back to pass against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on 18 November 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Are Chubba and Brock Purdy siblings?

The two footballers are brothers born to Shawn and Carrie Purdy. Brock was born on 27 December 1999 in Queen Creek, Arizona, United States.

How many brothers does Brock Purdy have?

The athlete has only one brother, Brock. Chubba is two years younger than his brother, who plays in the NFL.

Does Brock Purdy have a sister?

Chubba and Brock have an elder sister named Whittney. The three siblings grew up in the middle-class town of Gilbert, Arizona, where they developed an interest in dangerous sports.

Whittney played softball at Spartanburg Methodist in South Carolina for two years before moving to Southeastern University. She was born in November 1997 in Queen Creek, Arizona.

Chubba Purdy (L) during an off-season. To the right is his brother, Brock (No.15), and their sister Whittney (Red jacket) and mother, Carrie.

How tall is Chubba Purdy?

According to his ESPN stats, Chubba Purdy's height is 1.90 m or 6 feet and three inches. He weighs around 97.5 kg or 215 lbs.

Preston has been playing football since his childhood. He used to compete with his brother and even credited him for his success. Chubby said,

My brother has helped me a ton in life and football. I really appreciate that from him. He's had a ton of experience as well, he's just taught me so much.

The quarterback garnered attention at Perry High School before moving to college. Chubba Purdy's stats and achievements speak volumes of his abilities.

American quarterback Chubba Purdy has represented three college football teams.

High school career

The American footballer was a four-star prospect in high school. In his profile by the Huskers, Chubba managed 4,423 yards of offense and 52 touchdowns as a senior. He also won the Arizona Offensive Player of the Year.

As a junior, the footballer passed for 3,425 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for 1,152 yards and 23 scores.

College career

Chubba Purdy's college stats and highlights have captivated many football enthusiasts and brought him to the limelight. He has represented three universities, putting him among the best college footballers of his generation.

Florida State University (FSU)

The quarterback spent two seasons at Florida State (2020-21), playing four games and one start for the college team. He played three games as a freshman in 2020 and managed 219 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 19 times for 57 yards.

Brock's brother became the fifth true freshman in FSU history to start at quarterback during their game against North Carolina State. Preston also played against the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Quarterback Chubba Purdy of the Nebraska Cornhuskers warms up before playing the Georgia Southern Eagles at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

University of Nebraska

Chubba Purdy transferred to Nebraska in 2022, where he played 12 games with four starts in two seasons. In his USA Today stats, the quarterback played six games, rushing 24 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. He completed 22 of 48 passes for 147 yards.

In 2023, the American athlete completed 31-of-57 passes for 382 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed 29 times for 180 yards and one touchdown in six games.

Preston produced a career-high 274 yards of total offense at Wisconsin, the highest mark by a Husker in 2023. His achievements at Nebraska include:

Academic All-Big Ten (2023)

Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll (Fall 2022; Spring 2022, 2023)

Brook Berringer Citizenship Team (2023)

Tom Osborne Citizenship Team (2023)

University of Nevada

The Arizona native transferred to Nevada from Nebraska in January 2024. He has yet to play for the Nevada Wolf Pack. Chubba had committed to San Jose State before changing his mind after coach Brent Brennan left SJSU for Arizona.

Chubba Purdy (No. 12) of the Nebraska Cornhuskers fumbles against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on 24 November 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Is Chubba Purdy good?

Brock's brother possesses unique skills and vision. His talent, hard work, and passion for the game have helped him grow as a quarterback. Chubba is known for his speed and agility in rushing plays.

Frequently asked questions

Chubba's adaptability and commitment to improvement have made him successful. Here are some frequently asked questions about him.

What is Chubba Purdy's real name? He was born Preston Purdy and earned his nickname, Chubba, from his father at a young age.

Does Brock Purdy have any brothers? The Nevada quarterback is the young brother of Brock Purdy, who plays for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

Is there Brock Purdy's little sister? The 49ers quarterback does not have a younger sister but an elder sister called Whittney.

Brock Purdy's brother, Chubba, has enjoyed an illustrious college career. His impact goes beyond his football stats, inspiring younger athletes through his discipline, sportsmanship, and respect.

