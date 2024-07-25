Argentina’s Anthem Booed at Paris 2024 Amid Backlash Over Enzo Fernandez’s Chant

Argentina players and other athletes are currently facing the consequences of Enzo Fernandez's chant after Copa America win at the Olympic Games

The Chelsea midfielder had earlier apologised for his actions, but the French fans are not ready to forgive him or his fellow countrymen

The Argentina under-23 national team were booed when the country's anthem was on before their game against Morocco

The Argentina under-23 men's football team started their 2024 Paris Olympics men's football campaign with a loss against Morocco on Wednesday, July 24.

The South American champions fought back from two goals down to level the scores in stoppage time, but the goal was chalked off after VAR intervention two hours later, and the match was initially suspended.

One of the major talking points in the game was when Argentina's national anthem was played in the Stadium.

Team Argentina singing their national anthem prior to their Men's group B match against Morocco during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 24, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. Photo: Tullio M. Puglia.

Argentina's anthem booed amid backlash over Fernandez's chant

According to GOAL, Argentina players were surprised as they stood to render their country's national.

They were subjected to boos from fans present at the Stadium, which looks like a reaction to Enzo Fernandez's racist chant against French players after Argentina's senior squad's Copa America triumph.

The Chelsea midfielder has since apologised for his actions, but it seems the French fans are not ready to forgive the former Benfica star. This is taking a toll on Argentines representing the country at the ongoing Olympic Games in France.

The Blues opened an internal disciplinary proceeding against the World Cup winner, and the football governing body FIFA did the same.

According to Soccerway, Argentina will switch focus to their next game against Iraq on Saturday, July 27.

A win for Javier Mascherano's side against the Asians would boost their chances of qualifying for the next round.

Messi leads reaction to Morocco’s controversial loss

Briefly News earlier reported on Lionel Messi leading Argentina players in reacting to their Olympic team's controversial loss to Morocco in their opening game at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard.

The controversial VAR ruling stirred different reactions from fans on social media, with Argentina players also joining them.

