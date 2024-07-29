Erling Haaland and other Manchester City stars are still on pre-season tour in the United States of America ahead of the upcoming season

The Norwegian international sparked different reactions from his followers after typographical error on one of his post on Instagram

The former Borussia Dortmund striker apologised to his followers for the error in an hilarious way on social media

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has apologised in a funny way for a typographical error in his Instagram post.

The Norwegian international, along with other Manchester City players, is still on a pre-season tour in the United States of America as they prepare for the 2024-25 campaign.

The Cityzens are still without a win in their first two friendlies, as they lost to Celtic and AC Milan.

Haaland hilariously apologises after typo on IG post

According to GOAL, the former Borussia Dortmund striker posted a picture of him and City teammate Jack Grealish on the flight to Florida.

In the picture caption on his Instagram story, he wrote "Ornaldo" instead of "Orlando", and the typo sparked reactions from his followers.

The Manchester City star hilariously clapped back to his followers while apologising for the error.

"Orlando***. Not even allowed to write something wrong in this perfect world sorry to all the perfect brothers and sisters out there," the Norwegian said.

Fans reaction as Haaland apologised for typo on Instagram

Addiynwa said:

"You just can’t hate this guy🤣"

FroemelAndy wrote:

"lol, who cares about typos?"

ReyesDeUniverso reacted:

"This is how you became the STRIKER WITH THE MOST BIG CHANCES MISSED in club football szn 2024 😂"

@Mayorofenugu commented:

"Sometimes people don't even notice typos until alerted."

CFC_Pukka replied:

"Orlando is not a real place after all 😂😂😂."

officialpogbajr implied that:

"He's definitely new to Instagram"

RuffledSports0 shared:

"I feel this, people are really on social media acting like they're perfect and judging everyone for their mistakes."

GlyphicsDElemen says:

"Haaland is one of the most gentle vikings I've seen 🤣🤣"

Manchester City's next match will be against La Liga giants Barcelona on Tuesday, July 30. Three days later, they will end their US tour with a game against Premier League rivals Chelsea.

