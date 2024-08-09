Letsile Tebogo's confidence during the men's 200m final was second to none as he beat Noah Lyles to the gold medal

The Botswana's sprinter was spotted pulling off the famous Cole Palmer's celebration before the race started

The 21-year-old Olympic champion was also celebrated by English Premier League giants, Chelsea

Letsile Tebogo put Botswana on the global map after defeating favourite Noah Lyles in the final of the men's 200m race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Motswana sprinter finished the race in an African record time of 19.46 seconds, which bettered America's Kenneth Bednarek, who claimed the second position in 19.62s, while Lyles finished third with 19.70s.

The 21-year-old dedicated the Olympic gold medal to his late mother, Seratiwa, who passed away in May.

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo reacts prior to compete in the men's 200m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France on August 8, 2024. Photo by Kirill Kudryavtsev.

Tebogo pulls off Palmer's celebration before defeating Lyles

Tebogo, before the race, hits Chelsea's Cole Palmer's cold celebration as he defeated Lyles in the men's 200m final on Thursday.

Palmer always pulled off the 'shiver' or 'cold' pose to celebrate his goals, which earned him the nickname 'Cold Palmer'.

Chelsea celebrate Tebogo after defeating Lyles in 200m final

Tebogo was also celebrated by English Premier League giants Chelsea as they responded to a video of him hitting Palmer's celebration.

The Blues posted pictures of the Motswana sprinter donning the club's jersey on their official handle on X.

Reactions as Chelsea celebrate Tebogo

M1YUO said:

"My boys(Tebogo, Palmer= Botswana + Chelsea). Mean Everything to me in Life."

KidAstro530 commented:

"This man did this before the race he already knew what was about to happen."

Inv_Dos reacted:

"I hope we aren’t planning to give him 7 year contract as a winger."

Percy_Wonders wrote:

"He should visit the Stamford Bridge with his Gold Medal 🥇!!!"

Lyles sends message to Tebogo after beating him in 200m final

Briefly News earlier reported that Noah Lyles sent a congratulatory message to Letsile Tebogo after losing to him in the 200m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 100m Olympic champion acknowledged the Botswana athlete had a rough year after his mother passed on but went on to win.

